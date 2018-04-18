LIVE: Zimbabwe celebrates 38 years of independence

UPDATES: Harare Bureau

13:00 – That’s all from us today but the celebrations continue. In the afternoon Zimbabwe takes on Botswana. Good luck Warriors.

12:54 – Parade commander asks for permission from President Mnangagwa to march off the parade square.

12:52 – President Mnangagwa leave his podium to applause and cheers.

12:50 – In a few months time, we hold harmonised elections. I urge all political leaders to shun violence, hurt speech in all our contests. We have invited countries to observe our elections from Sadc, Au and Eu. Elections will be free and fair. Let us think big of our country. Nothing is impossible. We shall rise. Happy 38 years of independence. Long live our country. God bless you and God bless Zimbabwe – President Mnangagwa says as he finishes his speech.

12:47 – He says culture of dialogue will enhance accountability to the people and this will help us achieve our goals. He commends the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and other security arms for maintenance of peace in country.

12:45 – We need to modernise the economy of our great country. The surmountable task to build our economy is for us together.

He says during his regional and international trips, he met diasporans whom he briefed regarding situation at home and invited them to make contributions towards economic recovery.

12:42 – To all workers, i urge you to work hard with good ethics and as we grow our economy we also seek to address your issues. We have received commitments from the global world because of our willingness to open a new chapter with rest of the world.

12:38 – Our efforts are guaranteeing investor confidence. I urge finance sector to have robust strategies that translate to demands of economy. Surely, Zimbabwe is Open for Business. We need to establish the one stop shop investment centre. To improve efficiency good governance in public sector is crucial. We need to fight corruption. We need to reform our parastatals. We are open for business in all facets.

12:34 – Government seeks to observe good corporate governance. Following our engagement with China, water problems in Harare will soon be a thing of the past….We know hardships associated with unavailability of cash, we are all working to address that in earnest. We will resolve shortages of cash in the economy.

12: 32 – There is need to revitalise the social service sector. We are mindful of rural population. We need to create vital rural economies. We are ensuring availability of drugs… We need to deal with violence perpetrated on women and girls… The Basic Education and Assistance Model seeks to assist 400 000 students from now through to August.

12:28 – Government attending to various issues that enhance competitiveness. We need country to engage in global best practices. We are committed to availing scholarships. This is a key goal for government. We need to look at ICT projects as they help our young to thrive in economic development. We have a heart for infrastructure development. Beitbridge Chirundu highway, modernisation and expansion of the RG Mugabe international airport is our priority. he commissioning of the Kariba South power plant has helped our power supply. Soon Hwange power plant will be improved. Tourism sector is improving by the increased arrival of tourists which is boosting our attractiveness as a good tourism destination.

12:22 – President Mnangagwa gives a brief narrative on how government has opened Zimbabwe for business. He applauds the recently signed $4.2 billion mining deal. He says we need to prioritise value addition. He says the revitalisation of Zisco Steel and the railway sector are crucial for rebirth of the manufacturing sector.

12:20 – The new government has a new way of doing things and we have amended the indigenisation policy. We have opened various sectors to the world.

12:18 – China has pledged to assist us in meeting our endeavours. Russia and Belarus have made firm commitments to set up agriculture and mining plants in Zimbabwe.

12:16 – We have availed money to beef up and sustain command agriculture. We also need to protect the forestry industry. We are strongest when we work together. We are confident our efforts will improve livelihood and incomes of our rural community. We are also trying to minimise adverse effects of climate change by constructing dams.

12:14 – The renewed spirit of hope and determination by our people is encouraging. The goodwill we continue to receive is positive. We have positive changes in the mining, agriculture and tourism sectors. Government is ensuring food sufficiency through command agriculture.

12:12 – For challenges we face, we need to focus on pursuit for economic recovery, poverty reduction, rehabilitation of social services and respect for rule of law. We need to protect and encourage private sector enterprises. We need to fight corruption. We will not achieve goals overnight. But through discipline we will realise our goals. Zimbabwe will rise again and be great.

12:10 – We need to progress together despite creed and language. Our national anthem is our identity as a nation. Today, we declare our independence and five months in our New Zimbabwe we say God bless Zimbabwe despite some challenges – ED

12:08 – It is my pleasure to welcome you to this historic event. This year’s celebrations are significant as they are first under new dispensation. We honour our fallen heroes and may they be remembered for the freedom we enjoy today – President Mnangagwa says as he gives a brief background about last year’s November Revolution.

12:05 – Minister Moyo invites President Mnangagwa to the podium. The President welcomes all invited guests.

12:02 – In his opening welcome remarks, Minister Moyo acknowledges presence of President Mnangagwa, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, members of the Presidium, Service Chiefs, Senior government and invited guests to the independence celebrations.

“We are all bound together by the love for Zimbabwe despite political affiliation…Operation Restore Legacy was there to restore the founding values of our liberation struggle.”

11:57 – Scenes from White City Stadium…

11:50 - Local Government Minister July Moyo takes to the podium and invites Bishop Manhanga to give an independence dedication.

11:46 - President Mnangagwa is given the torch and lights up the Independence Flame. First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa releases pigeons into the sky. Pigeons released represent peace and love, themes that have defined the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

11:45 - The parade ends as the Torch bearers enter the stadium.

11:43 – Parade advancing in view order. Forces at parade making war cry for Zimbabwe reminiscing late Cde Chinx’s Nyika Yedu YeZimbabwe song.

11:37 – At the National Sports Stadium the Parade is in slow march and delegates rise to revere the members of the uniformed forces.

11:33 – In Masvingo members of the ZNA, ZPCS & ZRP are currently conducting a parade to mark the start of the event

11:29 – President Mnangagwa finishes inspecting the parade. He is now at the podium where the parade commander asked for permission for a slow and quick march.

11:27 – Thousands of people have already gathered at White City Stadium to mark Independence celebrations in Bulawayo. We are waiting for the arrival of the guest of honour Cde Angeline Masuku.

11:25 – President Mnangagwa is now inspecting the parade.

11:22 – The Matabeleland North celebrations are being held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, people trickling in in droves, just being dropped by buses, trucks and private cars from all the seven districts, so far VIPs are yet to arrive, notable provincial leadership who have arrived so far is PA Latiso Dlamini.

In the meantime the crowd is being entertained through music. The independence parade has just marched into stadium.

11:07 - The singing of the National Anthem marks the start of the official proceedings.

11:06 - Crowd singing along to Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro” as President Mnangagwa and the First Lady wave at the people. This is the first independence celebrations to be officiated by President Mnangagwa since his ascendancy to the Presidency following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

11:05 – President Mnangagwa enters the arena with the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa. Jubilation and a jovial mood sets the stadium alight

1100: MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa has just arrived. Chamisa urged his supporters to be part of the independence celebrations as it is a national event.

1056: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrives in the company of his wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga.

1044: Some of the placards here carry various messages of reform and economic rebirth, among them, “Reforming for Efficiency” “A New Dispensation for Economic Prosperity” “Land + Investment Hard Work + Efficiency = Success”

10:37 – Chief Justice Luke Malaba is the latest high-ranking official to arrive at the stadium.

10:35 – Senior army commanders, government officials, traditional leaders and invited guests from various embassy missions are part of today’s big event. ZAOGA FIF Ministries leader Dr. Ezekiel Guti and wife, Apostle Euna Guti are also among the many who are wearing President Mnangagwa’s trademark scarf.

10:23 - Detachments from the ZNA, Air Force, ZRP and Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services are part of the parade.

10:18 - Religious groups representing various denominations are also at the event.

10:17 - Members of the country’s uniformed forces now march into the stadium for the parade. Their drills receive cheers and ululation from the crowd.

10:12 - Sungura maestro Alick Macheso is currently entertaining the party-goers.

10:01 - President Mnangagwa invited all political parties to attend the celebrations.

PREAMBLE

ZIMBABWE today celebrates 38 years of Independence from British colonial rule with Zanu-PF yesterday calling on all patriots to uphold and cherish the values that sprung from the liberation struggle.

The National Sports Stadium is the venue for the main celebrations and already people from all walks of life are filling the giant stadia.

In Bulawayo province, all roads lead to White City Stadium, where Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Cde Angeline Masuku, will lead the celebrations.

In Matabeleland South the main independence commemorations will be held at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, where the Minister of State for provincial affairs, Cde Abedinico Ncube will lead the celebrations.

In Masvingo, the provincial event would be at Mucheke Stadium, with the uniformed forces ready to entertain the crowd.