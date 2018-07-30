LIVE: Zimbabwe goes to the polls

14:30 – Mr Zibusisso Sibanda the presiding officer at Makhubu says voter education was a success as people are going to correct centres. They have not turned away people for being at the wrong place.

14:25 – Voters at Dudondo Primary ward 13 polling station in Gokwe-Chireya constituency are frustrated by the long queues that are moving at a snail pace. Gokw- Chireya is pitting five candidates namely Torerayi Moyo of Zanu-PF, Robert Nzwenzwa of MDC Alliance, Cleotos Ziyambi(NPF), Chipo Tawanda(CODE) and TonderaiTamanikwa (ZIPP).

14:15 – The young woman below is seen struggling to remove nail paint from her pinky finger after being advised by the polling officers at Glen Norah polling station that she cannot vote unless she removes it. She managed to use her teeth to scrub off the polish.

14:10 – MDC-T presidential candidate Dr Thokozani Khupe says she is confident of victory and is looking forward to delivering on her election promise. Speaking after casting her vote at Stanley Hall in Makokoba, Bulawayo, Dr Khupe said she was feeling great although voters were complaining that the voting process was slow.

“I’m 100 percent confident of victory because I’ve spoken to the people, I’ve been to where they are and asked them to vote for me and l truly believe they will vote for me.

“It did not take me time to vote, however, I’m receiving reports that the process is very slow so it’s important that we talk to Zec officials so that they speed up the voting process,” said Dr Khupe.

She said under her presidency, Zimbabweans were going to be given equal opportunities.

“People don’t have jobs, they don’t have food, they don’t have many basic things and it’s because of a centralised economy. This is not allowing people to get equal opportunities. We’re going to be going for provincial economies where things are going to be done at provincial level. Provinces are going to be sitting down and deciding on what kind of development they want. Inequalities are going to be dealt with because each and every province is going to be getting its own budget, “said Dr Khupe.

14:08 – High turn out now at Mcetshwa Primary here in Tsholotsho North. 198 have cast cast their vote so far and 4 turned back for failure to produce ID particulars. One had brought an old passport.

14:05 – 726 people had voted at St Johns Chikwaka polling stations A and B in Goromonzi North. 58 were assisted to vote because of old age and poor eye sight, while 17 were turned away as they were not on the voters roll, while another one did not have the correct identity particulars. The female and male voters were in separate queues and women welcomed this arrangement and said it reduced incidences of mubobobo. There is no pressure at the polling stations as many people came in the morning. The presiding officer said he expected more people from 4 pm. The environment so far has been peaceful in Goromonzi North. Contesting for the parliamentary seat in Goromonzi North are Ozia Bvute, Zanu PF Ellard Sauka, MDC Alliance; Allan Mapira PRC; George Samanyanga, MDC-T; Brian Muriyengwe, ZIP.

14:00 – Beitbridge East. By 1300hrs most people had cast their votes at Dumba primary, chapongwe, lukange and chabili primary schools which lie along the Beitbridge Chituripasi road.

Most voters braved the hot temperatures while others had to walk for between 5 to 10km to the nearest polling stations.

Donkey pulled carts are a common feature at most polling stations

13:55 – Aspiring Member of Parliament for Nkayi South constituency Cde Stars Mathe says she is happy with the electoral process and is confident in the people. She’s says all she desires is for God to sympathise with her so that she can be the voice of the people.

13:50 – Gwanda South: At Nhwali Primary School polling officers are now just sitted waiting for voters. They say majority voted in the morning. So far 110 have voted at the polling station.

13:45 – Zanu PF candidate for Wedza South constituency Cde Tinoda Machakarika has visited St Barnabas Ushe polling station to assess how the elections are unfolding. In an interview Cde Machakarika said he was satisfied with the process. He expressed optimism that he is going to win. Other candidates include Mr Achbald Royce from People Rainbow Coalition and Mr Phanuel Gukwe of MDC Alliance.

13:40 – Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn, who is head the African Union Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe says; “So far we are trying to collect information from areas we are deployed and I think, so far, it’s generally peaceful, orderly and professionally handled. That is our finding. You know the polling stations which I myself observed, we have visited around eight polling stations so far, and at all of them we have tried to ask all stakeholders including opposition parties’ agents in the polling stations; all of them have responded that it’s going orderly and in good fashion.”

On turnout; “I think it’s clear that when you see the queues, the turnout is so high. In some of the stations, they have gone to 230 (voters) so far (by lunch hour) and some of them half. Some polling stations need to speed up because the turnout is so high.”

13:35 – Nyamapanda: Presiding officer Mr Samuel Mudzvova who is at Nyamapanda B clinic polling station in Mudzi North Constituency. He says by 13:00PM, 352 people had voted. 13 voters have been assisted and and ten were turned away due to various reasons. He said the elections are peaceful.

13:30 – Former President, Mr Robert Mugabe has cast his vote in the company of his wife Grace Mugabe and daughter, Bona.

13:27 – Zec chairperson Chigumba addresses the media.

13:25 – This first time voter who declined to reveal her name awaits her turn to cast the ballot at Masibinta Secondary School in Manjolo, Binga.

13:20 – EU Elections Observation Mission Long Term Observer Liudmila Blinova and her assistant speaks to political parties Election Agents at Chitimbe village polling station in Rushinga constituency.

13:16 – Norton Constituency Independent candidate Themba Mliswa casts his vote.

13:15 – Zanu-PF Nyanga South Cde Supa Mandiwanzira casts his vote at Manjoro Primary School in Ward 22.

13:12 – Voters in a torrid time to put out fire at Donnington farm polling station. Elections process temporarily halted.

13:10 – Meanwhile, Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba is currently addressing the media. She says as of 8am 90 percent of 10 985 polling stations were open and voter turnout was high. She expressed confidence that the voting process will be complete by 7 pm.

“Zec notes that two presidential candidates seemed to have campaigned in violation and we have reported to the authorities. We dont have investigative powers. In Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Masvingo provinces all stations opened on time. In Manicaland, all 1 438 polling stations opened on time. Polling stations Matabeleland South all opened on time with Beitbridge East recording long queues.

“In Mashonaland East, turn up was high while in Mashonaland West all stations opened of time. Polling stations in Mashonaland Central opened on time. There are long ques in Bindura North and Harare most of the time. To chief elections agents, media and observers it is a violation to interview voters on their way to and from polling stations. Those found in breach of the code of conduct risk having their accreditation revoked,” said Justice Chigumba

Another press conference will be held in the evening and more statistics will be

13:05 – Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo casts his vote.

12:59 – The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa cast her vote with President Mnangagwa at Sherwood Primary School in the morning.

12:58 – Hwange west constituency elections officer Mr Roland Sibanda says ballot boxes filling up quickly at most urban polling stations and he said he is running around to make sure no station runs out of any. He said the presidential boxes are the ones quickly filling, an indication that people are turning out in their numbers, one notable update is the continued peace as elections continue, there are 32 230 registered voters and 62 polling stations in the constituency where there are 10 Parliament candidates.

12:55 – In Bindura South constituency. Out of the nine centres the following had voted as at midday, Cornerstone 406 people, (197 males and 209 females),Brinkburn, 260 (110 makes and 150 females); Trojan C 289 (135 males and 154 females); Garikai 255 (144 females and 111 males) and Trojan B 220 (126 makes and 94 females). Long queues are still the order of the day.

12:52 – Gogo Selina Sibanda, 76 being assisted to go to vote at Dombo primary, she says voting is a way of taking the country forward and building the future.

12:45 – Presidential candidate Dr Thokozani Khupe addressing journalists after casting her vote at Stanley Square, Makokoba, Bulawayo. She says she’s confident of victory.

12:40 – Zanu PF aspiring Member of Parliament for Mazowe West Cde Kazembe Kazembe declared that victory was inevitable for him and President Mnangagwa given the extensive mobilisation for voters the party undertook ahead of the harmonised elections as well as the many development projects Cde Kazembe has undertaken in Mazowe West.

He said while some disgruntled party members who lost in the primaries had tried ” bhora musango”, this would have little effect on the party’s performance in the polls.

Cde Kazembe, who is slugging it out with Gumbo Chuma of NPF, Tamari Chimanzi of MDC Alliance (Welshman Ncube) and Ruramai Muchiwa of MDC Alliance (Nelson Chamisa) said he has built clinics, equipped a local hospital, donated blankets to the hospital, sunk boreholes, donated furniture and computers to local primary and secondary schools and established a community information centre together with Potraz said his and Zanu PF had demostrable evidence of the development they have brought to Mazowe West.

12:35 – Renowned Borrowdale Brooke businesswoman Tracy Hunter was turned away as she had not registered to vote. She said was out of the country during the voters registration process and brought her passport to confirm

12:30 - Some voters, elections officers and police details battling to contain fire that is threatening to engulf the area, where voting is taking place.

12:25 – Some voters fuming. They have been queuing since 7AM. A few walked away at Nketa Hall.

12:35 – Very long queues at Sanzukwi Primary School with mostly the elderly turning out to vote. Due to the long queues quite a number are now sitting on the ground.

12:32 – Total number of people that had voted by 10AM in Manicaland is 76 041. There were 40 523 females and 35 518 males. 5080 females were assisted while 1 964 males were also assisted. There were 175 and 310 blind male and female voters respectively while 386 males were turned away against 453 females. The province has 733 000 registered voters.

12:30 – A total of 248 have cast their votes at Izinyangeni business centre in Nkayi by 12:00. From the figures 143 are male and 105 are women.

12:29 – By 12 noon, 30 people have so far been turned away for not appearing on the voters roll in Mbare’s ward 4 Nenyere.

12:28 – Zanu PF House of Assembly aspiring candidate for Mt Darwin South Mr Stephen Kabozo having his name checked before casting his vote at Chiunye Primary school.

12:26 Hundreds of villagers waiting patiently for their turn to vote at Mutasa Primary School, Ward Six Buhera West. So far 403 people have voted and three denied the right to vote due to double registration, going to the wrong polling station and for failing to produce the identity card, respectively.

12:24 – At Malusungane polling station in Beitbridge West a total of 100 voters have cast their vote by 8AM. More continue to trickle in.

12:22 – Disorderly situation at Makomo Primary school in Epworth. Pushing and shoving as people jostle to get a chance to vote. Pregnant women and those with babies being given prefential treatment.

12:20 – MASVINGO SOUTH: Eight candidates vying for the house of assembly seat. They are Cde Claudios Maronge (ZanuPF), Mabvuure knowledge (BZA), Haruchenjerwi Action (independent), Mavhaire Lawrence (PRC) Senda Simon (UDA) Vengeyi Victor (independent) then the MDC alliance has two candidates Makota Justin and Matongo Lovemore.

12:16 – At Catholic University some voters are being told that they are queuing in the wrong queues. The public is urged to follow information that they received through their cellphones. There are three polling stations at Catholic University.

12:14 – 406 have cast their ballot at the Catholic University of Zimbabwe Sunnyside Campus Ward 3 Bulawayo East constituency.

12:12 – Professor Welshman Ncube and David Coltart of the MDC Alliance have voted.

12:10 – PRC leader Dr Joice Mujuru just cast her vote at Oriel Girls High School at 11AM.

12:05 – There are two stations at Entumbane- Emakhandeni constituency’s Yona shopping Centre, ward 10 in Bulawayo. By 11AM a total of 339 people had voted, one was turned away for not being registered.

12:00 – ZEC officials at Gillingham Primary School in Dzivaresekwa are making sure the ill, elderly and parents with juveniles are given preference to vote ahead of healthy voters. This has resulted in complaints from the majority of voters.

11:55 – In Chitungizwa North at Seke Teachers College there are four polling stations. By 9AM roughly 90-100 people had voted in each polling station. The pace was quite slow considering that there were more than 500 people waiting to vote. As a result voters agitated and there have been a few argumenets here and there.

At Dzidzai Primary School some MDC alliance used pain to write “MDC Alliance” on the hall in violation of the Electoral Act. By 11AM they had served 250 in the four polling stations.

11:50 – 93 females & 88 male have voted at Northend Shopping Centre tent Ward 2 Bulawayo Central.

11:45 – A voter casts his ballot at Kulizwe Polling Station overlooking the Zambezi River in Binga. He and his colleagues employed at a local crocodile farm, were given time by their employer to go and vote.

11:42 – Scores of people queue to vote at Northend Polling Station.

11:40 – In Mazowe North, Forrester F Primary School polling station there was chaos an hour ago after Coalition of Democrats candidate for National Assembly Elias Malukula and Independent Candidate Shingirayi Runganga allegedly stormed in the polling station complaining about assisted voters prompting the intervention of the police to quell down the situation. Presiding Officer James Mahora said the two candidates complained over the issue of voters being assisted though pointing out that it is not an electoral offence for old aged people to ask for assistance during the voting process.

11:36 – Hwange West Constituency has 62 polling stations, 32 230 registered voters, and 10 National Assembly candidates vying for the seat formerly held by Zanu-PF’s Bekithemba Mpofu who is not contesting as he lost the primaries. Voting currently going on well.

11:33 – People’s Rainbow Coalition aspiring member of parliament Mr Farirai Zivave says “so far so good people have come out to vote in numbers but it looks like they might have to extend voting hours because the too many. The process is too slow. But the environment is peaceful.”

11:30 – Voters at Zezani in Beitbridge West take a rest under a Mopane tree after casting their votes.

11:25 – Hugh Beadle Primary School Ward 2 Bulawayo Central. Polling officer says 347 have voted so far.

11:20 – 105 people have cast their votes in Ward 3, at Romam Catholic University in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo. Of the the number, 62 were males and 43 females. Three people have so far been assisted to vote.

11:15 – Zanu PF candidate for Insiza North Cde Farai Taruvinga leaving the polling station soon after casting his vote at Mthwakazi B Hall ward 15 at Filabusi Business Centre. This is one of the Constituencies where MDC Alliance failed to field a candidate.

Cde Taruvinga is battling with seven other candidates Bunhu Sibongile, ZIPP, Mabhena Sidumiso MDC-T, Moyo Vumani Esau NPF, Mpofu Sithembiso Zapu, Ncube Phathisani PRC, Ndlovu Ernest ZAPU, Siwela Amon RPZ.

11:10 – Voters wait to cast their votes at Jahunda Park Tent in Ward 7 Gwanda Central. 112 females and 97 males have voted. 794 are expected to vote at the polling station.

11:05 -Voters queue to vote at Ndlovu Store polling station in Umguza. The station had the largest number of voters waiting to poll.

11:00 – Huge turnout at Dombo primary school. More voters are trickling in now in most rural polling centres compared to early hours.

10:58 – An elderly voter at Warren Park Constituency says picture quality on ballot papers for MPs is not clear so its taking the elderly some time to find their preferred candidates.

10:55 – BEITBRIDGE EAST: Independent canditate Mr Handsome Mbedzi says the voter turnout at most polling stations is impressive.

10:50 – Long queue at Burnside Garage, Bulawayo East where MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube is expected to cast his vote.

10:40 – At Ushewekunze tent polling station in Harare South Constituency, two men tried to jump the queue by pretending that one of them was so ill that he could not walk. The polling agents were however not hoodwinked.

10:25 – Zanu PF Bulawayo South candidate Cde Raj Modi joins the queue while he waits to cast his vote near Bellevue Shopping Complex.

10:15 - Crisis at Ward 6 Chegutu West as ballots papers have pictures of wrong candidates. Polling has been stopped. New ballots are said to be coming from Harare.

10:10 - Gwanda South constituency elections officer Ian Thwala says he’s happy with the progress thus far. He says all polling stations opened at 7 am. He says they are hoping that when voting closes at 7 pm they are hoping counting would be complete by 12 midnight.

10:05 – President Mnangagwa has cast his vote Sherwood Primary school. The President says the country is experiencing democracy never witnessed before. He says former president Mugabe is allowed to express his opinion as it’s his democratic right. President Mnangagwa was accompanied by family members, his children and daughter in law. He says he will continue to engage former President on regularly as a citizen of this country.

10:00 – Albert Nyathi has voted in Harare West.

09:55 – MDC Alliance leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa has voted at Kuwadzana 2 Primary School in Kuwadzana East Constituency.

09:35 - Just next to the three polling stations at Matapi a family is mourning their love one and was parading a coffin police had to bring order

09:30 - No incidents of violence or any disturbance at ward 9 Victoria Falls open space polling station where there are three tents. MDC Alliance members last night threatened to disrupt process. People voting well and are excited. Few turned away for going to a wrong polling station.

Binga District Elections Officer Mr Buligwamanu Bwawo Pinos says there is excitement in the district as voters report to various polling stations to cast their votes.

09:25 - Alice Nyathi, 75-year-old granny, says voting was smooth and was happy that the elderly where given first preference.

09:15 - At Kwayedza High (Highfield West) election agents from Zanu PF and MDC Alliance say some voters could not find their names in the voters roll.

09:12 – Zanu-PF aspiring member of Parliament for Gokwe Central, Cde Victor Matemadanda (second from last) patiently waits in a long queue for his turn to cast his vote. There are Eight candidates eying the constituency including incumbent Mrs Dorothy Mhangami who is contesting as an independent this time around after being expelled from Zanu-PF.

09:10 - Only seven voters have cast their votes at Hlangabeza High School in Nkayi, since the station opened at 7AM.

09:05 - At Highlands Primary School polling station there are people who don’t know where they should vote. The polling agents are assisting them to get to the their designated polling stations. Meanwhile, two people have been turned away at Umzingwane Rural District Council ward 17 in Esigodini for coming to the wrong polling station.

09:00 - A voter being shown how to fold the ballot at ward 3 open space polling station Victoria falls

08:55 - People casting their votes at Umzingwane Rural District Council ward 17 in Esigodini where Zanu PF candidate Retired Brigadier General Levi Mayihlome is battling it out with nine other candidates. By 8AM about 18 people had casted their votes.

08:50 – President Mnangagwa has an Election Day message for Zimbabwe…

“On Election Day, let us vote with peace in our hearts. Let us be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters. We are one people, with one dream and one destiny. We will sink or swim together.”

08:42 – By 8AM no voter had shown up at the District Administrator’s Complex tent in Lupane West. 314 voters are expected to cast their votes at the polling station.

0840 - Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate for Gokwe Central Cde Victor Matemadanda arrives at Diptank polling station in Sesame area.

08:33 - People’s Rainbow Coalition candidate for the Chinhoyi constituency House of Assembly Engineer Leslie Mhangwa after casting his ballot at Chaedza primary school polling station.

08:31 - By 8AM few voters have turned up at Nkayi Centre.

08:30 – Voters at Milton Primary School, Ward 1, Bulawayo. As at 07:44AM about 32 people had cast their votes.

Voting started at 7AM across the country as Zimbabwe goes to the harmonised polls without former President, Mr Robert Mugabe standing for office. The elections are also the first without the late Morgan Tsvangirai since the emergence of the MDC.