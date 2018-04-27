LIVE: ZITF 2018 official opening

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Fortunate Muzarabani

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to officially open the 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) today.

This is the first time President Mnangagwa officiates at the ZITF as the Head of State following the resignation of former President Mr Robert Mugabe last year.

Running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development – Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative,” the international expo kicked off on Tuesday with a packed business programme of top-level engagement in what organisers described as the “biggest” international trade showcase in decades.

Stay with us for live updates of the opening ceremony…