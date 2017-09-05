Liz saves Babes Wodumo. . . Byo DJ roped in hours before gig

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was 45 minutes of Gqom house music blitz as Babes Wodumo electrified the stage on Friday night, at the same time it was a moment to savour for local wheel spinner DJ Liz who was on the decks providing the beats for the Wololo hit maker.

The queen of Gqom, as South Africa’s Babes Wodumo is known, roped in DJ Liz at the 11th hour as she arrived in the country without a DJ.

And impress she did, as DJ Liz did not put a foot wrong and made it a memorable night for the hundreds of people who had come to watch Babes Wodumo.

DJ Liz said she was at work in the afternoon when she was told about her being Babes Wodumo’s DJ a few hours before the show.

“I got to DJ for the night because the owners of the show phoned me and told me that Babes Wodumo didn’t come with a DJ and she’d need one for the night,” said DJ Liz.

When she was afforded with the opportunity DJ Liz said she took the job as any other as she has been deejaying for some time now.

“I got butterflies for a moment after being told. And I told myself I could do this and besides I’m a house DJ so it’s not really hard, maybe if it was other genres. I knew I could pull it off though and I did,” said DJ Liz.

After work, DJ Liz said she went straight to Holiday Inn and met Babes Wodumo who she described as a humble person and would work with her any time.

“I actually did most of the work with the dancers at the hotel room using my laptop and they were dancing.

“She then added three of her new tracks with Gandaganda, which she’s going crazy over, to hype up the crowd,” said DJ Liz.

“Babes Wodumo is such a cool person. Very humble and down to earth and she’s not a snob.

“You’d expect that she might be a person who is but no, she is such a good person. Even her dancers are humble people.”

Thereafter DJ Liz said she went home and freshened up and got herself ready for the show before she rocked the stage with Mgane Wami as Babes Wodumo’s first song.

“Babes Wodumo loved the way I deejayed for her and she asked one of her managers to get my number and get theirs. I enjoyed myself,” said DJ Liz.

