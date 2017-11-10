Local artistes billed for HIV Music Gala

Langalakhe Mabena

BULAWAYO’S celebrated arts groups and singers will tomorrow take their respective artworks to White City Stadium where the National Aids Council of Zimbabwe in collaboration with Youth Creative Ideas will celebrate a pre-National World Aids Day Gala.

The gala which is set to take place from 9AM to 5PM will see seasoned local artistes that include hip hop wordsmith Cal_vin, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Clement Magwaza of the Kokotsha fame take to the stage.

The line-up will also include well travelled Iyasa, Victory Siyanqoba, Khaya Arts and this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari winners Ezimnyama Arts Ensemble.

Apart from the entertainment galore, there will be HIV/Aids testing, voluntary male circumcision, TB screening, Family Planning services and blood donation among other services.

The chairman of the National World Aids Day pre events committee, Mthokozisi Ndlovu, encouraged the Bulawayo community to grace the event and fight the dreaded HIV/Aids through music and dance.

“This year’s celebration is themed ‘Closing the tap of new HIV infections’, therefore we encourage everyone to attend the Gala as we will be celebrating through music. There will be a lot of services that will be done on the day. The services come in handy in fighting the spread of HIV/Aids,” said Ndlovu.

Hip Hop sensation Cal-vin promised his fans a polished performance. He added that he will perform a song dedicated to HIV/Aids victims.