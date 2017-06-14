Local chiefs being consulted on Ndebele Kingdom revival

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

LOCAL chiefs are being consulted on the revival of the Ndebele Kingdom, with seven traditional leaders having been consulted so far.

In a statement, King Lobengula Royal Family Trust spokesperson Prince Zwide Khumalo said traditional leaders among other Nguni royal families are critical in efforts to revive the monarch.

“Seven Chiefs have so far been consulted and informed by the King Lobengula House. There are lined up consultation meetings with more chiefs and other stakeholders,” said Prince Khumalo.

“The advocacy programme is an important part of the road map towards re-enacting the Ndebele Monarch as the Lobengula House prefers an inclusive and a united approach. Consultation with other Nguni Royal families by the King Lobengula House based in Bulawayo, has also started in earnest.”

Prince Khumalo said accountability, inclusivity and unity will be the guiding pillars for the monarch’s revival.

He said at the end of the month, the royal family should be in a position to announce the progress made regarding the revival of the monarch.

“The end of this month in particular will be very critical or should one say that it will mark the true turning point to the long process of re-enacting the Umthwakazi Monarch. Have hope and keep your fingers crossed,” said Prince Khumalo.

Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane, said although individual chiefs may have been consulted over the issue, the matter has not been brought to their assembly.

“It might be true that they might have approached individual chiefs but they have not approached our assemblies. We will wait for them to approach us as an assembly on how far they have gone,” he said.

Chief Mtshane said the royal family should be forgiven for taking its time on the matter as the revival of a monarch requires thorough research.

