Local stars feature in Zambezi Magic movie

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Stealers, a new Zimbabwean comedy film commissioned by DStv’s Zambezi Magic (channel 160) premieres tomorrow at 8PM.

The film stars award winning actor Zenzo Nyathi popular for his role on Amakorokoza as Mzambane as well as Precious Makhulumo. It also stars aspiring Member of Parliament for Pumula constituency Nkululeko “Khuliyo” Nkala, award winning musician and dancer Sandra Ndebele and veteran actor Memory Kumbota.

The Stealers is about a burglar whose thievery is disrupted when another intruder coincidentally breaks into the same house.

The film is a Multimedia Box creation and is directed by multi-award winning playwright and director Raisedon Baya. It is part of 10 Zimbabwean films that will be aired on the DStv channel.

Nyathi who plays the main character as one of the burglars said the experience being on set was exciting and scary at the same time.

“When I took on the role it was exciting at the same time I was afraid if I could fulfil the role or whether we as actors will jell. After all that there’s that fear of when the film is out there how people will receive it,” said Nyathi.

He said it has been good to be back on the silver screen after some years on a sabbatical.

“I’ve been doing things behind the scenes especially in east Africa. In Zimbabwe it has been a while because the last time I graced the silver screen was some four years ago,” said Nyathi.

Kudzai Chikomo of Multi Media Box who produced the one hour long film said working with established and up and coming actors was great.

It was an exciting experience blending the veterans and the emerging talent. They had a lot to share which made the production smooth,” said Chikomo.

He said the entire movie was shot in Bulawayo’s leafy suburb of Hillside and Inclusive Finance Complex.