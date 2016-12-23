Loneliness drives man to suicide

December 23, 2016 Local News

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
A BULAWAYO man who separated with his wife hanged himself because he was lonely.

Admire Gomo (31) left a suicide note in which he stated that he was so lonely that he decided to die.

He hanged himself on Tuesday morning.

Gomo in the suicide note also apologised to his family and said there was no foul play.

His mother Ms Maluzo Gomo yesterday said she was shocked by her son’s death.

Ms Gomo who lives in Gwanda said she was phoned after his son hanged himself.

“I don’t know what really happened but I just received a telephone call informing me that he had killed himself. I was told he left a note apologising and stating that he decided to take his life because he was lonely,” she said.

She said Gomo’s wife left him and relocated to South Africa.

“They have a child who was doing Grade Three and when the schools closed she joined her mother in South Africa. He was staying alone with tenants at the house,” she said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the hanging.

She urged members of the public to seek counselling when they have problems.

—@nqotshili
  • singa

    where does one seek counselling

  • Chido

    Foolish young man. There are thousands if not millions of women and girls looking for young men like him.Instead of of killing himself becoz of one bitch who is now in the comfort of another man he should have just found himself another woman. He was even maybe going to get a better one.

    • MakhosiXamu

      When a man is possessed with evil spirits – the reasoning of the natural man ceases to exist.

      • Ticha Fainos Kanunda

        Its ‘possessed by’ as in ‘owned by’ not ‘possesed with’ as u dont say ‘owned with’

        • MakhosiXamu

          thanks

  • ndleleni

    he should have sought prayers from the prophets

  • scombination

    When you feel alone, you surely don’t understand’s God’s presence………..