Loneliness drives man to suicide

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A BULAWAYO man who separated with his wife hanged himself because he was lonely.

Admire Gomo (31) left a suicide note in which he stated that he was so lonely that he decided to die.

He hanged himself on Tuesday morning.

Gomo in the suicide note also apologised to his family and said there was no foul play.

His mother Ms Maluzo Gomo yesterday said she was shocked by her son’s death.

Ms Gomo who lives in Gwanda said she was phoned after his son hanged himself.

“I don’t know what really happened but I just received a telephone call informing me that he had killed himself. I was told he left a note apologising and stating that he decided to take his life because he was lonely,” she said.

She said Gomo’s wife left him and relocated to South Africa.

“They have a child who was doing Grade Three and when the schools closed she joined her mother in South Africa. He was staying alone with tenants at the house,” she said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the hanging.

She urged members of the public to seek counselling when they have problems.

—@nqotshili