Loud Africa music talent search begins

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

The search is on for Zimbabwe’s loudest voice in the biggest musical talent show ever to grace our land.

Loud Africa is set to unearth and create a big superstar as various genres and music styles vie for top honours where a whooping $30 000 in prizes is up for grabs.

Auditions now taking place in Gweru at Pablo’z Club and VIP for aspirants in the southern part of the region kicked off yesterday and will run until July 12.

Auditions for the northern region were held last week in Harare with close to 200 musicians in attendance.

Event organisers said entry fee for auditions is $15.

“This will go towards refreshments and promotional material for the applicants,” organisers said in a statement.

Vivacious presenter Rebbeca Muchenje also known as Miss Becky is the show’s presenter. The show which is being sponsored by Pablo’z Productions in partnership with African Fire Media has its judges drawn from the local entertainment industry. The panel includes radio personality and arts manager Zandile ‘The Zazalicious One’ Ndlovu, Power FM’s Hazvinei ‘DJ Chilli’ Sakarombe, singer Prayersoul, African Fire Media co-founder Martin Boka and singer songwriter Victor Stot.

Loud Africa is expected to air on ZBCtv at the end of this month with the final set to take place before December.

“We’ve invested about $300 000 into Loud Africa by buying state-of-the-art equipment as well as employing full time staff which include videographers, producers, editors, a fully-fledged band and choreographers,” said show founder Mr Pablo.

He said the show was open to everyone regardless of age, but those below the age of 18, will need the consent of their parents or guardians.

“We want to create a mega superstar and a celebrity. The winner’s money is already secured and is in the bank. We’re also looking at bringing an entertaining program that will change the face of showbiz in the country,” he added.