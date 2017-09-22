Lukaku wants fans to drop chant

ROMELU LUKAKU has asked Manchester United fans to “move on” from their controversial chant about the Belgium striker.

Lukaku has quickly become a favourite of United supporters since his close-season move from Everton, but their vocal praise of the star has angered anti-racism groups.

One United chant, to the tune of the Stone Roses’ Made of Stone, prompted anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out to protest as it used a stereotype about black men by referencing the size of Lukaku’s penis.

The 24-year-old, who has scored seven times for United this season, is pleased to be appreciated by the Old Trafford fans, but he wants the song to stop.

“Great backing since I joined #MUFC,” he was quoted as saying on United’s official Twitter account.

“Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther”

United contacted relevant bodies to see whether the song could be categorised as racism by the letter of the law, while saying in a statement they have a “zero tolerance towards all forms of discrimination”.

The club posted on social media ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup win over Burton Albion — in which Lukaku was an unused substitute —that “action will be taken against any offensive behaviour”, reminding supporters of the club’s commitment to racial harmony. — SuperSport