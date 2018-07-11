Lunchtime PSL games

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL soccer fans have commended the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s decision to change Match Day 19 kick-off times to 1PM to allow fans and players to watch the Fifa World Cup final.

The global football showpiece action comes to an end this weekend, with World Cup’s third place-play-off set for Saturday and the final scheduled for 5PM local time.

With league games starting at 1PM, local fans and players will have two hours to leave to get to where they will watch the World Cup final on TV.

PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare said: “The league programme for Match day 19 has been tinkered a bit, with kick-off moved to 1PM so that we avoid a counter attraction where fans might be caught in between the domestic game and the World Cup. This programme has been done with our fans in mind.”

Lindani Khabazela Habede, an avid Highlanders follower said: “The PSL has made a good move because some supporters could have missed the local games preferring to watch the World Cup. We will certainly be at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday to cheer our boys.”

Hadebe is among a number of Bosso fans, who will be hoping the Bulawayo giants, who are going through a bad spell, end their three-match losing streak when they take on Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso need to rediscover their winning formula to restore confidence in their supporters, who have stuck with the team despite some inconsistent performances in their rebuilding project.

Highlanders have to salvage a positive result against Herentals, who pulled a shocker by handing Ngezi Platinum Stars a 1-0 defeat last weekend.

McClive Moyo, who refers to himself as Chicken Inn’s number one supporter, shared Hadebe’s sentiments and called on Bulawayo-based football enthusiasts to “come and watch quality soccer” when Chicken Inn take on Nichrut at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Chicken Inn grabbed a 1-1 draw against Dynamos in Harare last Sunday.

Champions FC Platinum will also be hoping for a win against Yadah following a surprise 1-2 loss to ZPC Kariba last Saturday.

Yadah are bubbling with confidence following a 1-0 victory over giant killers Bulawayo Chiefs in Bulawayo.

Ngezi, whose wheels appear to be coming off the rails after registering their fourth consecutive defeat, are in for a tough outing when they host Triangle United, who are quietly “winning” their games.

Triangle have moved into third place on the league table virtually unnoticed, although they are 12 points behind leaders FC Platinum and six adrift of Ngezi.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 14: Chapungu v Mutare City Rovers (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Nichrut (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday, July 15: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)

*All matches kickoff at 1PM

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 18 14 2 2 28 7 21 44

Ngezi Platinum 18 12 2 4 28 10 18 38

Triangle United 18 10 2 6 23 12 11 32

Chicken Inn 18 8 7 3 21 13 8 31

Caps United 18 8 6 4 23 14 9 30

Harare City 18 7 8 3 18 13 5 29

Highlanders 18 8 5 5 17 12 5 29

Black Rhinos 18 7 7 4 16 14 2 28

**ZPC Kariba 18 6 7 5 15 18 -3 22

Herentals 18 5 7 6 9 14 -5 22

Dynamos 18 5 6 7 15 20 -5 21

Yadah FC 18 5 6 7 18 25 -7 21

Bulawayo Chiefs 18 4 6 8 12 19 -7 18

Nichrut 18 4 4 10 14 20 -6 16

Chapungu 18 4 4 10 12 24 -12 16

Bulawayo City 18 4 2 12 16 23 -7 14

Shabanie Mine 18 2 8 8 17 34 -17 14

Mutare City 18 2 5 11 13 22 -9 11

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

