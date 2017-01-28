Lundi dies, Zimbabwean musicians mourn

January 28, 2017 Entertainment
Lundi Tymara

After a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications award-winning gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died.

Sources close to the musician confirmed he died in an Edenvale hospital Johannesburg, South Africa in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Ndixolele hitmaker was moved to ICU on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Insiders confirmed that the singer was placed on oxygen machines as his liver “had practically stopped working”.

Despite the dire situation his family remained hopeful that “God’s intervention” would help get him through the ordeal and called on the nation to pray for him.

Lundi was first admitted to hospital in December after returning from a trip to China.

Zimbabwean musicians joined the rest of the continent in mourning the gospel musician.

Charles Charamba said he was saddened by the death and recalled how in 2005 Lundi came to the Charambas’ Gunhill residence in Harare for a brief chat where he invited them to a concert he was performing. Victor Kunonga expressed similar sentiments while hip hop musician Mudiwa took to Twitter to express his condolences. Diana Samkange had strengthening words for Lundi’s family.

Meanwhile, the man who discovered Lundi says he was a tough man who was adamant he could make it in the industry.

Founder of Zuz’muzi Music, Tshepo Nzimande, says Lundi was only 16 years old when he came to Johannesburg in 1995 and wanted to record his own album. Nzimande said he will be remembered for his great work.

“I will remember Lundi as one of the toughest gospel artistes I have ever seen because Lundi went through a lot in his time, to an extent where I thought that he was going to give up. There was all this bad publicity, which some of them were true but people would come on Thursday and not have a story and think— let me target Lundi because he is known for this.”

—  Online.
  • creamson

    so sad just like that

  • MakhosiXamu

    Lala ngokuthula Jaha. May your soul rest in peace. Jehova will always be with you.

    • Mkhokheli

      What makes you think that God will always be with him. That’s not justified except if you can explain what you mean. I sympathize with his family and pray that God give them strength during this time.

      • DONALD TRUMP Jnr

        how do you know that he was still a sinner ..what if he was a born again man before he died …judgment is in heaven not on this earth so stop judging others

      • benjamin

        Humble yourself Mkhokheli…

  • Jafta Msongelwa

    the gay one is gone!

    • mjafa

      True dat killed by cancer caused by using dat hole for different things,it was created for relieving yoself not wat he used it for

  • qondani

    Rest in peace

  • DOCTOR NGWENYA

    jaha lezansi akuqali ngawe. kwadalwa ngusomandla
    ngakhoke ngithi lala ngokuthula mfowethu.

  • job 50

    thats the problem with south africa you live a good life whilst young but die early look in zim mugabe makes pple get money when they are grown up the majority of people who own an asset valued more than a $1000 or more in zim are above 50years

    • Masekwameng

      lol Kkkk but ED got richer when he was in his thirties at independence

    • malalegqokile

      kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • Tawanda Patrick Kamuti

      you’re grossly misinformed on Zimbabwe. RIP Lundi.

      • job 50

        am i lying how many pple that are less than thirty that are self dependant in zimbabwe

  • Masekwameng

    Rest In Peace

  • vusumuzi

    Things happen for a reason . Lundi’s life , to the young people today , should serve as a lesson not to be reckless and do drugs because you now have mon ey. This is where most “celebrities” fall – drugs, maybe its the money !!! Akulaleki uma ulemali!!!. Thanks for the blessing and comforting gospel songs songs , zosala zisikhuthaza zisigqugquzela zisivuselela , yiyona eyakhe indima ayidlalile emhlabeni esebenzela uThixo , ngomculo , baphenduka abanengi . Lala ngoxolo mhlekazi

  • xhiba

    umhlaba uya hlaba, so phephelaphi na

  • Sikhulu

    Typical of street pastors mentality. Nobody said that he was a sinner, Mkhokheli is right that you cannot just declare that everyone who dies goes to the Lord. According to my understanding he was saying let us leave the name of God out of things that we do not know. It’s not that all people who say something that you don’t agree with or what you have been taught to be ‘truth’ are not humble.