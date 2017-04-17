Lyrical storm hits Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

JAMAICAN mega stars Turbulence and Mega Banton together with Ghana’s Epixode put up a five star performance on Saturday night at the One Unity One Reggae concert at BAC Leisure Centre.

The Bulawayo concert was part of the two artistes’ tour of Zimbabwe to celebrate the country’s 37th Independence anniversary that will end in Harare today at the Glamis arena.

The show was poorly attended probably because the $10 charged was too high and the situation was worsened by the cold weather.

The few that came however enjoyed wonderful reggae and dancehall music straight from its origins.

Revellers started to trickle in after midnight, when the main acts were about to take to the stage.

DJ Tawastock from Power FM who was the MC, gave the show a Jamaican feel.

Centre Party, Kinna, Mel B, Empress got the ball rolling and gave a good account of themselves.

Three eras of music were dished out by the main acts, with Epixode starting off with the new age dancehall music. Mega Banton brought the Ragamuffin era style of the 90s with Turbulence closing off the show with a reggae touch to it.

Ghanaian chanter Epixode turned the heat up when he got on stage as he showed his versatility with the mic switching from dance hall to reggae with ease.

Epixode’s predominantly dancehall set was captivating as he showed off he was a gifted freestyler on the mic.

At the ripe age of 44 Mega Banton still has the youthful exuberance of a teenager and showed off his skill on the mic, mixed it with dance moves that were imitated by the crowd. He paid tribute to the person who inspired his career Buju Banton and did renditions of Gargamel’s song Driver,

Those who follow Mega Banton could have been reminded of 1998 when he shut down fellow dancehall artiste Lexus at the Sting showdown in Jamaica.

After being taken for a dancehall and Ragamuffin ride piloted by Epixode and Mega Banton, it was time for Turbulence to get onto the stage, something that fans had been waiting for.

Turbulence brought the show to a close after a 45 minute set that started off with the track Real Warrior he did with Antony B that got the crowd into delirium.

He thanked the fans who came out to watch him and his crew.

Like Mega Banton, turbulence also paid tribute to Buju Banton and did a cover of Murderer with the crowd joining him.