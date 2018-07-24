M.U.S.E, Maestro IV chosen for Lake July fest

Showbiz Correspondent

FOR the first time in their careers, Bulawayo artistes M.U.S.E, Maestro IV and MK have been selected to perform at the Lake July Festival set for this weekend in Harare.

Lake July Festival held on the banks of Lake Chivero is in its third edition and will for the first time, feature performances from Bulawayo musicians.

It will be held from Friday to Sunday under the theme “Unified Festivity, Let’s Party Together”.

The three Bulawayo hip hop acts will join ExQ, Killer T, Garry B, Terry Africa, Mbeu and Mhodzi Tribe as well as several local and international DJs such as Bodyslam family, Templeman, Eve, Naida, Fafi and Breezy Flexx T.

The theme, according to organisers, was chosen because the festival is being held just before the elections next Monday.

“We want to create a spirit of unity and peace as people head to the polls. Election time has been characterised by a lot of disunity and violence in the past. Our main focus this year is for people to set aside differences (race, religion, sport and politics) and come together in unison for one thing, to celebrate life and cultural diversity by the lakeside,” event organisers said in a statement.

In line with the theme, people attending the festival have been urged to go dressed in the colours of the national flag.