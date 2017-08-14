Macheso draws capacity crowd in Masvingo

Walter Mswazie, Showbiz Correspondent

THE King of Sungura, Alick Macheso demonstrated that he is still on top of his game when he played at the popular night spot, Ritz Night Club Gardens in Masvingo on Saturday night.

Macheso who had staged another mouth watering show in Beitbridge on Friday, gave his best before a capacity crowd from around 11 PM up to the wee hours of yesterday.

Baba Shero, as Macheso is popularly known, remains arguably the best Sungura maestro who has enjoyed a “monopoly” in the genre as he has not faced any competition since the death of Tongai Moyo. It shows his dominance will be felt for some to come since there is no competition, whether imagined or real.

He was energetic as ever warming the appreciative crowd with his guitar playing skills and this was complemented by a relatively well polished choreography led by the nimble footed Selamani Mupohi aka Majuice. Their chanter, Jonas Kasamba, has not lost any of his antics despite being a “prodigal son” after deserting Macheso to set up his band Extra Kwazvose.

Kasamba only returned after an ownership wrangle with another rebel Franko “Slomo” Dhaka at their Extra Kwazvose Ensemble. The two together with the guitarist, Noel Nyazanda had left Macheso to form Extra Kwazvose. However, the two have reunited with Macheso but Slomo is still soldiering on.

The Harare-based artiste who is also Zimbabwe Red Cross Society ambassador and has penned a song in line with his charity work, is scheduled to play in Mozambique over the weekend according to Kasamba.

Songs that kept fans on their feet include Mundikumbuke,Mai VaRubi, Pertunia,Charakupa, Marangwanda and new hits from yet to be released album.

The revellers who braved the chilly weather got value for their money as the Sungura ace left them asking for more.

