Macheso is my father: Jonas Kasamba

ORCHESTRA Mberikwazvo chanter Jonas Kasamba has described his boss, Alick Macheso, as his “father” who he looks up to for advice and has come a long way “fending” for him.

Kasamba who, a few years ago, deserted his “father” to form Extra Kwazvose together with talented choreographer, Franco “Slomo” Dhaka and Obert Gomba says he regrets having ever left Macheso.

He said Orchestra Mberikwazvo is always his home and Macheso, like a father understands that when the son walks away he can be accepted back.

“Things were no longer rosy, that I decided to come back. Macheso is more like a father to me. I’m also like a prodigal son to him and I’m grateful that he understood my plight and accepted me back. I do not foresee myself leaving Baba Shero again,” said Kasamba.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national said he was forced out of Extra Kwazvose because Slomo was too controlling.

“Slomo wanted overall control of the band leaving Obert, Noel [Nyazanda] and I playing cameo roles. I couldn’t play such a role as we were in it equally,” said Kasamba.

He said they bought instruments on credit but because Slomo frustrated him that he left the group without finishing off paying the debt.

“Another thing is that we had managed to acquire instruments on credit for $10 000, which we were supposed to pay as a group with each of us contributing. We paid $6 000 and since Slomo wants to be the band leader he’ll have to deal with the rest of the money,” said Kasamba.

In 2012, Nyazanda, Elton Muropa and Slomo dumped Sungura king in favour of Sulumani Chimbetu’s Orchestra Dendera Kings, citing poor working conditions.

The following year, Nyazanda and Muropa retraced their steps after failing to fit into Dendera grove and were accepted back.

Before the dust could settle, Macheso suffered a fallout with Kasamba, Nyazanda, and Gomba over allegations of poor remuneration and the three joined Slomo to form Extra Kwazvose which was nicknamed the Rebels in 2013.

However, Extra Kwazvose soon split after releasing Ndizvo Zviripo in 2013 and Zvepasi Rino in 2014.

Nyazanda had a stint with Tendai Dembo’s Barura Express before he made a reunion with Macheso and two years later the DRC national, Kasamba also returned home.

