Macheso takes act to Hwange, Vic Falls

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

SUNGURA music fans and revellers in the coal mining town of Hwange and the resort town of Victoria Falls are in for a treat this weekend as Alick Macheso and his eccentric Orchestra Mberikwazvo outfit will be in the region.

The show in Hwange will be at the Colliery Club (Edmund Davies Hall) on Friday while the Victoria Falls gig will be at Chinotimba Hall on the following day. The bass guitar maestro boasts of an undisputed huge following in this region if the way he charms the crowd during the annual Makomo musical gala every October at the Colliery Stadium is anything to go by.

Show promoter Eusabia Rayire of Eumo Promotions, who are also the brains behind the Makomo galas, said: “People in Hwange and the province in particular have always craved for musical shows featuring prominent musicians and we’ve responded to their calls.”

Macheso’s spokesperson, Tich Makahamadze, promised Hwange and Victoria Falls communities’ memorable shows adding that new songs would also be sampled.

“As per tradition, Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s main aim at any show locally or beyond our borders is to leave revellers satisfied. We’ll be churning out new songs from the upcoming album set to be released sometime in August so it’s definitely an opportunity not to be missed,” said Makahamadze.

Both shows start at 8pm up to the following morning and are pegged at $5 entrance fee.

