Made in Bulawayo3 will be better: Cal Vin

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP hop star Cal Vin has promised that this year’s edition of his Made in Bulawayo (MIB) concert will be better than last year as he has learnt from his mistakes.

The MIB is similar to SA rapper Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up.

Last year’s edition of the MIB was well attended though it was poorly organised

The award-winning rapper said this year’s concert meant to showcase talent from the city, will be held on August 11.

“This year I’m looking for a bigger venue such as the Small City Hall,” said Cal Vin.

He said he had learnt a lot from the first two editions and was therefore determined to deliver a well-polished show this year.

“We’re going to do it again and again until we get it right. I’m confident that this year’s event will be much better. Everything to me is a learning curve,” said Cal Vin.

He said he had partnered with some people to organise and fund the event unlike in the past when he had to fund the event alone.

Cal Vin said there was a lot of excitement and as such he expected to bigger crowd this year compared to previous years.

“When I put up the poster advertising the event, I started receiving messages from fellow rappers saying they want to be part of the event with some offering to help in organising it,” he said.

Made in Bulawayo is a concert for hip hop lovers meant to promote the genre in the city.