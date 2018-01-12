Madinda appointed Highlanders coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders yesterday officially announced club legend Madinda Ndlovu as head coach on a three-year contract.

As reported by Chronicle Sport yesterday, the legendary Ndlovu will be assisted by Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, while Vezigama Dlodlo keeps his position as first team welfare manager.

Ndlovu won three back-to-back league titles in Botswana with Mochudi Centre Chiefs (2011/12 and 2012/13) and Township Rollers (2013/14).

He then left Rollers to join Orapa United and led them to the 2016 Mascom Top 8 triumph. However, the league title has continued to elude Ndlovu on the local scene.

Although Bosso called off their weekly press conference yesterday, chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube released a statement that also named the club’s junior coaches and managers.

Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda remains the developmental side coach and will be assisted by Gift Lunga Jr, who also remains the Under-18 head coach.

Sizabantu Khoza will take charge of the Under-16s, while the Under-14s will be coached by Daniel Ngwenya. Smart Moyo is the juniors’ manager, while Marko Dube is the developmental side manager.

The medical department will be headed by Hillary Tshuma and the long-serving Loyal Nyika remains the physiotherapist.

“The technical manager and his staff have commenced the process of player selection. The list of the 2018 senior squad will be announced in due course,” read the statement.

The goalkeepers’ coach was not named amid revelations that a third force wants to influence the process despite Ndlovu having settled for Tembo Chuma, who has had stints with the club before and was attached to How Mine last season.

Club legend, Peter Nkomo was in charge of the goalkeeping department in the second half of the season last year following the demotion of Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu to the juniors.

Nkomo’s contract expired on December 31, 2017.

“Ndlovu named his goalkeepers’ coach, but it looks like someone not directly involved with the day-to-day running of the club is still influencing or trying to influence matters, hence the decision not to announce the goalkeepers’ coach. But from the look of things, the chap is fighting a losing battle, as confirmation of Chuma is imminent,” said a club source. — @skhumoyo2000