Madlela makes top cops dance

Andile Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Ngamnanka uSaMamoe hit-maker Madlela Skhobokhobo stole the show on Saturday at the 18th edition of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General’s Funfair in Bulawayo, after sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The grand event, which lived up to its billing as a family day fete was held at the White City stadium.

So good was his performance that even National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba took to the dance floor.

The top cop started dancing off stage and the few who noticed her nimble feet, encouraged her to get on stage. She obliged.

Thereafter Snr Ass Comm Charamba led other dignitaries such as Deputy Commissioner General Levy Sibanda, Commandant Depot Senior Assistant Commissioner Munyori Taedzerwa and Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba to dance to Madlela’s tunes.

Upon seeing the high powered police delegation on stage, Madlela Skhobokhobo duly saluted them and then hid his trademark axe from them, much to the amusement of the capacity crowd.

Crowds jostled to catch a glimpse and take pictures of the police brass dancing with artistes on the stage.

Even some officers who were manning the gate left their posts to watch Madlela Skhobokhobo and disappoint he did not.

He performed songs from his upcoming album and kept revellers on their toes and got a standing ovation at the end of his act.

Other musicians, including Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele and Ezimnyama Dance Group gave fans value for their money as they took turns to wow the crowd with action packed performances.

Sandra put up a splendid performance just before the grand draw, which was the main highlight of the day, in which five lucky winners walked away driving cars which were up for grabs.

Various other activities were lined up for the children, including face painting, jumping castles and motor rides which were put up in a theme park style.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango was happy with the turnout.

“I am just overwhelmed by the support that we have gotten from the Bulawayo community. People have just come in their numbers. This year’s edition of the Commissioner General’s Funfair is even bigger and better than last year’s edition which was also held in Bulawayo.

“There was better planning and more effective marketing of the event and we implemented the feedback that we got from artistes and members of the public who attended last year’s edition,” she said.

Inspector Simango said the funfair showed that the country still had a spirit of oneness as some people travelled from other cities just to have fun and spend the day with the police force.

“Judging by the turnout at this year’s fair, the funfair is definitely growing in leaps and bounds as it is getting better on an annual basis,” she said.

The police band wowed the fans with splendid acts. There were also police displays that perplexed everyone and halted movement for a good half hour with show lovers mesmerized at the gymnastic moves of police and master acts from trained police dogs.

@andile_tshuma