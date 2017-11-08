Madlela mourns man who died dancing to his song

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician Madlela S’khobokhobo has mourned the 60-year-old man Mangangi Mathe, who collapsed and died in Sizinda, Bulawayo last Saturday, reportedly after dancing to his hit track Ngamnanka uSaMamoe.

Madlela who thrilled thousands at the Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium on the same day, said he was devastated by the news.

Tragedy struck during the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) national championship tournament at Sizinda South Beer Garden where Mathe was imbibing.

The tournament ended prematurely when Mathe, who is said to have been been diabetic, dropped dead while dancing to his favourite song “Ngamnanka uSaMamoe” sung by Skhobokhobo.

“It’s painful to learn that he collapsed and died while enjoying my song. We’re mourning with the family and we’re very sorry for their loss,” said Skhobokhobo.

He said he was yet to visit the family as he was still looking for their contacts.

“I’m still looking for the family contacts so that I visit and pay my condolences. It is only right. I think ubuntu should prevail.

“Although the song was not the cause of his death, from what I read, it’s clear he loved the track.”