Madlela scouts for talent

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

ACTOR, comedian and musician Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu popularly known as Madlela Skhobokhobo will be in Plumtree on Saturday for a performance at Alan Redfern Primary School in the afternoon and another at Plumtree Hotel later in the day.

Best known for his hit song Ngamnanka uSaMamoe, Madlela has also produced several films under his trade name Madlela Comedy Films.

Toundtainment director, Handsome Sibanda said: “We’ve invited Madlela to perform firstly at a talent show that will be held at Alan Redfern Primary School during the day. In the evening he’ll perform at an after party that’ll be held at Plumtree Hotel alongside Plumtree based artists and DJs.

“This event is an opportunity for up and coming local artists to interact with one of the established artists in the country. This will also be an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent.”

Sibanda said the talent show was being held to help his entertainment company to search for talent in various disciplines – dance, singing, drama, comedy and poetry among others.

“Artists from small towns such as Plumtree normally lack exposure. This talent show will help us identify new talent and scout for up and coming artists in order to promote them. After identifying them, we’ll look for ways to nurture their talent,” he said.

Madlela said he was looking forward to visiting the border town as he hopes to impart the knowledge and skills he has acquired over the years to up-and-coming artists.

“Besides nurturing artists, I know that I have a lot of fans in Plumtree and my visit to the town has been long overdue. I’m looking forward to mingling with fans and performing for them.

“It’s equally important for established artists who’re either based in Zimbabwe or outside to mentor up-and-coming artists. This will ensure the growth of our country’s entertainment industry,” Madlela said.

@DubeMatutu