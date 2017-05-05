Madlela sings song for Bosso

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR comedian and signer Madlela S’khobokhobo has released a single, Thina siyiBosso — dedicated to his favourite team — Highlanders FC.

Known for hit track, Ngamnanka uSaMaMoe, the musician said the single was inspired by his love for the team he grew up supporting.

He said it was meant to encourage Highlanders supporters to cheer the team even if the chips are down.

“As an ardent Highlanders supporter, I’ve noted with concern that some of the supporters’ don’t cheer the team when it’s losing. Instead, they start to throw missiles onto the football pitch. As supporters, we have to desist from such unbecoming behaviour because it’s bad for the team as it’ll have to pay a fine,” said Madlela.

“The song is meant to cultivate a sense of responsibility and love to the supporters.”

Thina SiyiBosso features veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda who does a commentary on the song. It also features Maskandi artiste Do It. Mthabisi, a former guitarist with Jeys Marabini plays the lead, rhythm and bass guitar.

The song was produced by popular artiste Unity Moyo, formerly with Achuzi.

Madlela said fans could buy the song online via iTunes adding that they were working on availing it as a caller tune for various mobile phone networks.

The track will be included on his forthcoming album due for release in September.

For now, the artiste is hard at work rehearsing for his performance at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre tomorrow where Martin Sibanda and his Ndolwane Super Sounds will be launching their album.