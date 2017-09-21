Madlela welcomes new baby

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast rising musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo (real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu) known for his eccentric character and axe wielding antics recently showed off his gentle side when he shared pictures of him holding his new born son.

Named Bashimane Unalerona Meluleki Ndlovu, this is Madlela’s third born child with his wife who he met 17 years ago. Madlela said his son who was born in South Africa was given three names by himself, his wife and his mother.

“Last week when I was walking home from church, a part of me felt I needed to name my son after me. I couldn’t shake off the thought. The second name Unalerona was given to him by his mother and Meluleki by his paternal grandmother,” he said.

The artiste and actor could not hold back his joy saying this was the best time of his life adding that he wanted to give his child the fatherly figure he never had.

“My third born son is three weeks old. I grew up without a father and I want to give my three children father’s love which I didn’t experience,” he said.

He also took time to thank God for fulfilling his wishes of being a father of three.

“I asked God for two boys and a girl and that’s exactly what I got from Him. I want to thank Him for fulfilling my heart’s desire and I in return, will carry my promise of being a loving dad and husband to my family.”

To celebrate the birth of his son, Madlela has decided to release his new single Bheyapeya tomorrow.

“I’m officially releasing the single Bheyapeya which I recorded at the beginning of the year on Friday. It’ll be released online and on local radio stations.”