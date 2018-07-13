Madzibaba Wimbo dies

Fungai Lupande, Mash Central Bureau

JOHANE Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church founder, Aaron Mhukuta Gomo, commonly known as Madzibaba Wimbo, died yesterday morning at Arundel Hospital in Harare after succumbing to pneumonia.

He was 96.

Madzibaba Wimbo, also known as Mudzidzi Majinesta, was born on December 25, 1922.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs, Advocate Martin Dinha, Provincial Administrator, Mr Cosmos Chiringa and Zanu-PF candidate for Shamva South, Cde Oscar Gorerino visited the Centre Zimbabwe Africa headquarters and the family homestead in Goora area of Madziwa to pay their condolences yesterday.

Adv Dinha said the province and country had lost a hero who offered spiritual guidance during the liberation struggle.

“I have history dating back to the 1990s with the late Madzibaba Wimbo when I offered the church legal assistance,” said Adv Dinha.

“We have lost a strong man of God who supported the Government and Zanu-PF. African Independent Churches, especially Madzibaba Wimbo, fought colonialism and the Smith regime. They stood for black emancipation. During the liberation struggle he prophesied that former president Robert Mugabe would rule this country,” said Adv Dinha.

“He had another prophecy that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would rule this country. Madzibaba Wimbo worshipped the traditional way of climbing mountains, but he was not resistant to change leading to the development of this area,” he said.

“He wanted to build a school and a state-of-the-art school was built here. He also wanted to build a clinic and I hope you will fulfil his wishes. Some apostolic sects are following in his footsteps in terms of development. We leave all the funeral processes to the party to decide what is fitting for the late Madzibaba Wimbo.”

Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, also paid his condolences and described Madzibaba Wimbo’s death as a loss to the province.

“We have lost an inspirational leader in the person of Madzibaba Wimbo,” he said.

The family spokesman, Mr Tavengwa Chihuri, said he was the only family member present at the church as there were conflicts between the church and the family.

“He was ill for a long time. I know there is a lot of talking in the family but I accept that death is our way. I am the only family member here. The past is behind us, now we must bury him in peace,” said Mr Chihuri.

A church member, Mr Shepherd Chingwena, said they had informed the family about the death of Madzibaba Wimbo and asked them to join them in mourning.

Madzibaba Wimbo’s son, Professor Gomo said they heard of the death from the grapevine.

“For three years we were not allowed to see our father. I hope we will be allowed to view his body. I stay 10 minutes away from the hospital where he died but I was not informed. I do not know how we will co-operate with such people. We appeal to Government to assist us,” he said.

Madzibaba Wimbo joined the apostolic sect in 1935 and became a popular prophet in 1945.

In 1987, Madzibaba Wimbo took over from Mudyiwa Dzangare, known as Emmanuel “Jesus from Chiweshe”.

In 2012, he appointed Ishmael Mugodi as his successor, deputised by Chingwena, Zexpa Macheche and Edson Mukohwa.

He is survived by two wives, 18 children and several grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.