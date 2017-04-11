Magistrate orders woman to pay back illegally taken $800

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo who betrayed the trust bestowed on her by a friend and withdrew $800 from two accounts before squandering the money in violation of a trust agreement, has been given up to Wednesday next week to pay back the money.

Yesterday it emerged that Chernee Attwell (27) of Morningside suburb in Bulawayo who spent the money while her friend, Mr Theunnissen Rene Robin, was on holiday outside the country was never a bank teller at MBCA as earlier erroneously reported.

Attwell, who is being represented by lawyers from Mashayamombe and Company, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya yesterday facing two counts of theft of trust property. When Attwell initially appeared in court on Monday without legal representation she pleaded guilty to the charge before altering her plea to not guilty on Thursday last week acting on her lawyer’s instruction.

When she appeared before the court yesterday Attwell reverted to her initial plea of guilty and the magistrate gave her up to April 19 to pay back the money.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said between October 28 and November 2 last year, the complainant, Mr Theunnissen Rene Robin was given permission by Mr Alexander Chitike and Mr Elliot Tinage, the owners of the two accounts, to withdraw money on their behalf.

Mr Robin then went on holiday and gave Attwell the two bank cards to withdraw the money on his behalf. She withdrew $400 from each of the two bank accounts and converted the money to her own use.

“The accused withdrew a total of $800 from the two bank accounts and she converted the money to her personal use,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that when Mr Robin returned from holiday, Attwell failed to hand over the money and the matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

