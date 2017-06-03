Magwegwe gets police station

Cynthia Dube, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have opened a new police station in New Magwegwe suburb.

The officer commanding Bulawayo province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba officially opened New Magwegwe Police Station on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank all New Magwegwe residents for contributing towards building this station. I am very happy that all the members of this community contributed to the building of this police station. I would like to challenge youths to work together with police officers to make Magwegwe a crime-free area,” said Senior Asst Comm Mutamba.

“This police station was a wooden structure and l was even ashamed to come to it but today it has become very nice. From here we are going to Tshabalala and Cowdray Park. It is our plan to build more police stations.”

Senior Asst Comm Mutamba said police officers have a duty of maintain law and order in the country as enshrined in Section 219 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. He said their key goal is to put public interest first.

Business Against Crime Forum (BACF) of Zimbabwe Nkulumane district chairperson Mrs Rozina Nhlamba said:

“Don’t be afraid of police officers. Assist them to catch all those who are found on the wrong side of the law. You must tell yourself that you are also a police officer. Police cannot work alone without the help of the public.”

—@cynthiamthembo1