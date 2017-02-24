Mahocs dedicates birthday to mum

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO beauty Mbo Mahocs says she wants to celebrate her mother as she nearly lost a woman who sacrificed a lot for her during childhood.

Mbo Mahocs who is now based in South Africa celebrated her 29th birthday yesterday.

Speaking from her Johannesburg base, Mahocs said: “This year I want to celebrate my mom. She’s been through a lot. It’d be nice to spoil her as our mothers go through a lot with us. From birth, the sacrifices they make, they literally lay down their lives for us.

“I nearly lost my mom to an illness and it just made me appreciate her existence more,” said Mahocs.

She said like every year, her birthday is a time to give the less privileged.

“I always give on my birthday; it’s my way of thanksgiving. Last year, I’d friends who helped with clothing and money that I used to buy groceries for the blind people on the streets of Bulawayo. This year I’m away from home, but it won’t stop me from serving at a soup kitchen or if I can, get groceries for blind people,” she said.

Last year, after completing her architectural studies at Bulawayo Polytechnic, Mbo Mahocs left the country for South Africa to seek greener pastures.

A fashionista in her own right, she believes she made the right decision to relocate to South Africa as she had become too comfortable in Zimbabwe and needed a new challenge. While working for an architectural company in SA, Mbo often makes time to attend A-List events there such as the Durban July and MTV Africa Music Awards where she has been spotted rubbing shoulders with the who’s who in the SA showbiz industry.

“Honestly, I’d like to think I was in a comfortable position regarding my arts career. So having to sacrifice and leave all that behind to be exposed to an almost different culture, new surroundings, and a new job was almost daunting.

“I’d to battle with the fear of looking back with regret one day and thinking I made a huge mistake. However, it’s about challenging the boundaries of your ability to achieve success.”

She said instead of challenges she has found opportunities in the neighbouring country.

“Miraculously, everything has panned out beyond expectation. I don’t see a limitation to stop me from getting what I want or deserve. Change comes gradually. Things don’t happen overnight. You just have to be consistent and focused.”

She said she has been sneaking in and out of the country to do a television programme that will be out soon.

“One foot’s still home and the other in South Africa, striking a perfect balance. I’m frequently at home for projects I’m pursuing. The major one being a talk show called Thatha Wena where I’m working with Gilmore, Nkanyezi and Tswarelo Mothobe.”