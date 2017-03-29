Mahoka, Moyo expelled: Zanu-PF Women’s League takes aim at Kasukuwere

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

THE Zanu-PF Women’s League yesterday resolved at its national executive meeting to expel its two senior members Cdes Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo (deputy secretary) and Sarah Mahoka (secretary for finance).

The two are accused of undermining the First Lady, who is secretary for Women’s Affairs, corruption, insubordination and fanning factionalism with Cde Mahoka facing further charges of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba.

Sources who attended the meeting said the duo’s case will be referred to the disciplinary committee of the party and if confirmed, will then be ratified by the Politburo, according to party procedure, rules and regulations.

The sources said the Women’s League national executive meeting at the party’s headquarters also recommended that national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere be put to his defence on a number of charges, among them trying to block last week’s nationwide demonstrations against Cdes Moyo and Mahoka.

Cde Kasukuwere then accused another party cadre Cde Jimayi Muduvuri of leaking information to our Harare Bureau to the effect that he was against the Women’s League programmes.

The Women’s League, one of the party’s three arms, yesterday called Cde Kasukuwere to order, saying he was not a member of the wing.

“The Women’s League resolved that Cdes Moyo and Mahoka should be expelled,” said the source. “That has to be endorsed by the Politburo, but a position has already been taken.

“Also on notice is Cde Kasukuwere whom the wing felt is fanning factionalism and is also accused of attempting to stop our demonstrations last week.”

Zanu-PF secretary for Women’s Affairs and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, told the wing’s members at the beginning of the meeting that they wanted to investigate all charges being levelled against Cdes Moyo and Mahoka, after which they would make recommendations to the Politburo.

“We are to analyse what has been happening this past week up to the weekend,” Dr Mugabe said. “It is about the Women’s League deputy Cde Sandi Moyo and finance secretary Sarah Mahoka.

“So we are still looking to see if the charges against them are true or not. So that is why we are meeting here today.

“But we as the Women’s League executive can’t make a decision on whether what happened is true or not, but we will write down what we think will please the majority. After this we will then send our report to the Politburo as per procedure.

“We follow procedure so that we show them what the women from all the provinces agreed on. Women came in their numbers to show that they are not happy with the way the top 10 in the Women’s League national executive are working.

“So we are here to see if what was written is true and whether are we agreeing with it.

“We then write the points and then we send to our leaders and tell them that this is what the women have said and they are not happy about it. So the decision will be taken from there. There is disciplinary committee that will then decide.”

Before the wing’s secretary for information and publicity Cde Thokozile Mathuthu gave her Press statement after the meeting, journalists were allowed to enter the conference room.

Some of the Women’s League members were shouting and clapping their hands saying: “These (Cde Sandi Moyo and Cde Mahoka) we fired them, we now want (Cde) Kasukuwere.”

Another member shouted: “Don’t say that, there are media people here”, to which another voice shouted from the floor: “But is it a lie?”

In her statement on the outcome of the meeting, Cde Mathuthu said: “Last week members of the Zanu-PF Women’s League staged a nationwide demonstration against Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo, deputy secretary for Women’s Affairs and Cde Sarah Mahoka, secretary for finance, over various allegations of impropriety and conduct unbecoming of persons in such high profile positions.

“On Monday 27 March, 2017, the wing’s top leadership referred to as the Top 10 met to deliberate on these demonstrations against the pair. The provincial chairpersons submitted petitions from their respective areas highlighting grievances they were raising against Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

“Today, Tuesday 28 March, 2017, the Women’s League national executive also met here at Harare party headquarters as a follow up to the Monday meeting by the top 10.

“Again, chairpersons of the Women’s League presented petitions from their respective provinces against the two executive members, which were discussed at length.

“Following those deliberations, it suffices at this stage to say that due processes regarding the resolution of disciplinary cases of this nature will be followed through according to the rules and guidelines of our revolutionary party.

“The nation will be advised about the fate of the two Cdes in the fullness of time. The nation will be appraised of the outcome after we conclude the requirements of our Zanu-PF party constitution. No action has been taken against them yet, as we are still to conclude the requirements of our Zanu-PF constitution.”

Asked on claims by Cde Kasukuwere that the Women’s League was hijacked, Cde Mathuthu said: “I am sorry Cde Kasukuwere is not part of the national executive of the Women’s League.”