Majestic boat stuck at border

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE majestic “African Dream” is still stuck on the Botswana side of Kazungula Border post as authorities in the neighbouring country reportedly refused to allow it into their country, Business Chronicle can reveal.

Engineer Forbes Chimhoga who is part of the boat team yesterday said the boat was likely to return and operate either in Victoria Falls, Binga or Kariba.

“Yes, it’s true we are still at the border but we are waiting for last communication tomorrow.

If it fails we will then come back,” he said in a brief telephone interview.

The boat, whose 20 bedrooms can accommodate 32 people while it can also take 360 guests for weddings and conferences, took 10 months to construct at GDI Engineering in Msasa, Harare.

It arrived at Kazungula last week Tuesday and has been stuck on the Botswana side after successfully being cleared on the Zimbabwe side.

While Eng Chimoga could not be drawn into giving details about the reasons, Business Chronicle is reliably informed that Botswana authorities refused to have the boat into the country.

The 30-metre Dream of Africa was destined for Namibia and was supposed to be launched on the Chobe River in Botswana before sailing into the Zambezi River. A French-based tour operator owns the boat which will be used for various activities such as conferencing, weddings as well as leisure as a floating luxury hotel.

It is supposed to sail on the Zambezi in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe waters and extend into Chobe River. The top deck will have a swimming pool and bar and is powered by two 600-hosepower Volvo engines.

Even Victoria Falls residents, just like the rest of the country, will be shocked that the African Dream which brought business to a halt in every town hasn’t reached its destination.

