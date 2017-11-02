Makokoba ‘oldest’ man dies at 107

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE oldest man in Bulawayo’s Makokoba constituency who saw most of the city’s suburbs being constructed has died at the age of 107.

Nison Zulu died on Monday at his home in Nguboyenja suburb leaving behind his wife, eight children, 47 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Zulu, who was born in Zambia in 1910, has been described as a great story teller who led a crime-free life.

Makokoba Member of Parliament, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, mourned Zulu, describing him as a jovial old man.

“He was the oldest man in Makokoba constituency having lived for over a century. He was a very jovial man. In his old age, he would attend most of our gatherings where he would dance and enjoy himself. I can say he is one of the few surviving people who saw the growth and development of Bulawayo. He saw most suburbs in the city being constructed. He was a true resident of Bulawayo,” said Rtd Col Dube, as he paid his condolences to the family on Tuesday.

He said Zulu was born in Zambia but moved to the country when he was 16-years-old.

Rtd Col Dube said Zulu is part of the people who moved into the country as migrants and turned Zimbabwe into their permanent home.

Zulu’s grandson and family’s spokesperson Mr Nqobizitha Zulu said his grandfather succumbed to prostate cancer as well as complications associated with old age.

He said at the time of his death his grandfather had lost sight due to old age.

Mr Zulu described his late grandfather as a great story teller.

“He would tell us about his adventures as a young man. But more importantly he emphasised that in his over a century of life he was never arrested for any crimes. Hence he wanted us to be like him and never be involved in criminal activities,” said Mr Zulu.

