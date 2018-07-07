Makumbe boost for Bosso…Chicken Inn wary of Dynamos

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ trip to Black Rhinos tomorrow has been boosted by the availability of midfield sensation Nigel Makumbe, whose trial stint with SuperSport collapsed at the 11th hour.

Makumbe was scheduled to leave for an eight-day trial stint at SuperSport in South Africa on Wednesday, but the trip was called off on the eve of the journey, meaning he is now available for Bosso’s clash with the soldiers at the National Sports Stadium.

The talented midfielder, who is on loan from FC Platinum, has established himself as a cog in the Highlanders’ set up, and with winger Gabriel Nyoni attending trials at Botswana’s Township Rollers, Bosso would have been severely crippled.

With Makumbe available, Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu will not tinker much with his midfield.

Makumbe will be joined by defensive midfielders Adrian Silla and Ben Musaka, Godfrey Makaruse and Brian Banda in a five-man midfield to face Rhinos.

Starting the second half of the season with a win is what Highlanders will be hoping for against a Rhinos side that ended the first half with some impressive performances.

Bosso will be without first choice goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who is serving suspension, and this game presents young Prosper Matutu with another opportunity to show what he is capable of. Matutu had a stellar show for Bosso when they lost 0-1 to FC Platinum.

The young goalkeeper will have the defensive quartet of Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Honest Moyo and Charlton Siamalonga protecting his goal.

Either Newman Sianchali or Ozias Zibande will lead Bosso’s frontline.

While Bosso battles at the National Sports Stadium, another Bulawayo-based side Chicken Inn will be across town facing Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

Chicken Inn are wary of Dynamos, who are trying to get their mojo back following a nightmare first half of the season.

Bulawayo City are also on the road and will be in Gweru tomorrow for a date against relegation threatened Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

City are just a point above the chop with 14 points and a loss to Chapungu, who are third from the bottom of the league table with 13 points, could see the municipal side sliding into the relegation zone.

City coach Amini Soma-Phiri is under immense pressure to get his team out of the relegation hellhole and playing away from home against the airmen will require the local authority side to show big hearts.

In the only match slated for Bulawayo this weekend, Bulawayo Chiefs welcome Yadah at Luveve Stadium. The sides shared the spoils after a 2-2 stalemate in the first leg.

Champions FC Platinum will be home against ZPC Kariba this afternoon, with second on the table Ngezi Platinum Stars also active today against Herentals in Harare.

The Harare City and Caps United match at Rufaro completes the three fixtures scheduled for today.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro, 2PM), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava, 2PM), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium, 2PM)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah FC (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot)

*All matches start at 3PM unless stated