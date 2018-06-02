Makumbe set to return for Bosso

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to be boosted by the return of exciting midfielder Nigel Makumbe when they clash with Harare City at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

The midfielder, who is on loan from FC Platinum, had a blistering start to the season providing assists for Bosso’s first four goals. He was largely influential in the creation of opportunities with his dribbling wizardry, ability to penetrate opposition defence, good corner kicks and intelligent passes thereby making him a vital cog in Bosso’s play.

Makumbe, who has recovered from an ankle injury he suffered against Shabanie Mine in April, is expected to have an instant impact in today’s game.

Harare City are fifth on the table with 24 points in 14 games and will leapfrog Bosso if they find a way past the Bulawayo giants who are third on the standings with 26 points.

“We are boosted by the return of Nigel. He has been doing well at training and not showing any sign of pain anymore. His come back will give us a different direction in our play, he is our playmaker, an intelligent player and can carry the team on his shoulders. He is our trump card for the weekend game,” said Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu.

The trio of speedy winger, Gabriel Nyoni, who sustained injuries to his ribs during the 1-0 derby win against Bulawayo City, striker Thabo Lunga and centre back Tendai Ndlovu are still out.

Ndlovu said they would have to look for a makeshift left back as the two players who play in that position, captain Honest Moyo and Mbongeni Ndlovu have also been sidelined by injury.

The coach though he heaped praise on young defender, Andrew Mbeba and striker, Ray Lunga, admitted his strikeforce has been blunt.

“While we are building this team in order to make a strong entity, we are at the sametime looking at where we are not coming to the party. Certainly nobody can deny that we are slightly blunt upfront because we are missing a number of chances that we are creating. The players showed that they have improved in terms of mental strength when we played against Chapungu but I still feel they can be stronger than that. We could have lost to Chapungu but they fought until they got that equaliser and even wanted to get a winner. That is the kind of spirit that we want in our team,” said Ndlovu.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison told our sister paper the Herald that his side will be gunning for three points against Bosso.

“Yes, we lost our previous match against Ngezi Platinum Stars but what is important is our ability to lift ourselves up and rectify the mistakes that we made in that game and try to bounce back,” said Harrison.

“I have told the players that you make mistakes but what you do next after making mistakes is what is important. So the encounter against Highlanders is very important. We will try to win the game. I think it will be quiet an entertaining game because Highlanders like entertaining football like we do.

“But I think we will win at the end of the day not Highlanders because we are looking to bounce back. I have challenged the boys to lift their game and I am sure they will do that and we will get a positive result.”

— @innocentskizoe