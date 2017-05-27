Malawi envoy meets Mphoko

Harare bureau

Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Annie Kumwenda yesterday paid a courtesy call on Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa offices to explore ways of enhancing bilateral relations between Harare and Lilongwe.

Speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting, Ms Kumwenda said the two countries enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Ms Kumwenda said she discussed with VP Mphoko ways of enhancing trade between Zimbabwe and Malawi and opening up of markets.

“We discussed on how we can enhance our already existing good relations focusing on trade,” she said. “Malawi’s economy is agro-based and we discussed how some of the crops such as legumes that are on high demand in Zimbabwe can be used as raw materials here.

“Our two countries are very close and we feel like Zimbabwe is our second home because of the closeness of the two countries and the inter-marriages between the people of the two countries.”

Ms Kumwenda acknowledged that Zimbabwe had huge skilled personnel in various fields of specialisation that Malawi could tap from.

She said it was important to enhance business relations between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

In this regard, Ms Kumwenda said: “There is a big number of Zimbabweans that are being hired to work in Malawi in the education sector and also in some big companies in the private sector.

“We are receiving enquiries through your embassy and as an embassy here, we are processing that.”

Malawi and Zimbabwe enjoy a long standing relationship and share common values, history and culture.

At one point, along with Zambia, they were one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Zimbabwe and Malawi have a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) that has been meeting regularly since its inception about nine years ago.