Malema case postponed

Bloemfontein — The case against EFF leader Julius Malema was postponed to June 5, 2017, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Malema appeared in court yesterday. He was charged with contravening the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act after he first called on supporters to occupy unoccupied land on December 16, 2014 and made similar remarks in Newcastle in June during the party’s freedom charter rally.

Malema appeared before court in Newcastle on November 7, where his lawyer Tumi Mokwena indicated that the political leader wished to approach the High Court in order to challenge the constitutionality of the apartheid-era law.

Yesterday’s proceedings were postponed pending the High Court application.

Malema’s lawyer Tumi Mokwena indicated after proceedings that papers have already been submitted to the High Court in Pretoria.

“There is a provisional date for the 27th of February 2017,” Mokwena said.

AfriForum, which is the complainant in the matter, said the debate for land is a sensitive one.

AfriForum’s head of investigations Nantus Kelder said the group believed there is a link between farm murders and utterances made by the EFF leader.

“One should be careful of things they say,” Kelder said.

He said AfriForum believed there had been a spike in farm killings because of Malema’s comments. Malema, however, has remained defiant in his call for the majority to occupy unoccupied land.

Malema had to drive himself to court yesterday after his driver was arrested for alleged speeding and failure to stop for an officer.

Free State director of traffic management George Ramotsoto said that a vehicle was clocked allegedly doing 187 in a 120km/h zone near Parys at around 06:10 yesterday morning.

“He [Julius Malema] was sitting in the back as a passenger,” said Ramotsoto.

“He [the driver] did not want to co-operate,” he said.

The driver allegedly sped away from the official who stopped him.

He was followed and was apprehended and arrested in Ventersburg.

“He is in Parys police station now and will be charged with speeding and failure to stop.”

Asked what became of Malema, Ramotsoto said: “He drove himself to court.”

Ramotsoto said he was pleased with the way the matter was handled by officers at the scene.

“It was very professional,” he said.

He said Malema would not be held liable for the driver’s alleged actions. — News24