Man, 23, impregnates 40-year-old mother

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

IN a bizarre development, a 40-year-old Mwenezi widow has allegedly moved in with her biological son and the “couple” is now living as husband and wife amid reports that she is six months pregnant.Betty Mbereko of Muputirwa Village under Chief Chitanga whose husband died 12 years ago allegedly had a relationship spanning three years with her son Farai Mbereko, 23, despite the practice being a taboo and signalling a bad omen, according to traditional beliefs.

The affair, confirmed by Headman Nathan Muputirwa, came to light recently after villagers discovered that Betty was pregnant.

“The woman whose husband passed on long ago was living with her son. The two surprisingly decided to be intimate and I think it went on for long before relatives and neighbours noticed it. However, all hell broke loose when the woman became pregnant leading to neighbours and concerned relatives investigating,” said Headman Muputirwa.

The woman reportedly became defensive when taken to a traditional court over her suspected incestuous relationship with her son.

“We took the woman to the traditional court where she was charged for incest but she chose to justify her unholy act saying she wanted to ward off pressure from her in-laws who wanted to inherit her. The woman said she decided to move in with her son because she didn’t want to marry any of her brothers-in-law. This is taboo and we wouldn’t allow it here. The woman has since been told to move away from this area,” he said.

The bizarre development follows yet another shocker where a 44-year-old man in Masvingo engaged in sexual relationships with his daughters aged 14 and 16 leading to one of them falling pregnant in February.

The man (name withheld) would sleep with his daughters whose mother passed away in 2012. This went on for a long time before the man was arrested following the disccovery of the 16-year-old girl’s pregnancy by an aunt. The man is serving 20 years in prison for the offence after he was convicted by Masvingo magistrate Lyn-Mary Manyika.