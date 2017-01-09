Man (23) rapes sugar mummy (43)

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 23 –YEAR-OLD Gweru man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 43-year –old lover three times in about six hours.

Thabani Gazi whose address was not given in court appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing rape charges.

Gazi allegedly raped his girlfriend once at his house and twice in her vehicle on the same night. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 19. Ms Taruvinga advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor, Ms Chipo Ncube, said on the first count, on December 23 at around 9PM Gazi drove the complainant in her vehicle to his residential place in Gweru.

The court heard that when they arrived home, Gazi dragged her out of her car, pushed her into his bedroom and locked the door.

“The accused threatened to kill the complainant with a machete and ordered her to remove her clothes before he raped her once.

“The complainant begged the accused to release her but he went on to assault her on the head and back with fists,” said Ms Ncube.

On the second and third counts, it was alleged that on December 24 at around 3AM, the accused drove the woman from his house to her house in Riverside suburb where she was supposed to collect her clothes.

“On their way, the accused stopped the complainant’s car he was driving at an open space in Riverside suburb before raping her once,” said Ms Ncube.

“Seeing that there was an oncoming car with flashy lights the accused drove off and parked on the other side where he ordered the complainant to take off her clothes and had sex with her without her consent for the third time.”

