Man (77) ‘rapes, impregnates’ niece

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 77-YEAR-OLD man from Shurugwi allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece when his wife was away.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to March 5.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said the complainant and accused person lived at the same homestead.

He said sometime in July 2015, the complainant was at home with her brother and uncle when her aunt went to visit a relative.

“The complainant went into the accused’s bedroom hut as she wanted to take a candle since it was getting dark. The accused then told the complainant that she should sleep in his bedroom since she was his young wife and the complainant refused. The accused then fondled one of the complainant’s breasts and then she went back into the kitchen where she was cooking,” said Mr Mavhiza.

He said at around 8PM, the complainant went to her bedroom hut to sleep.

Before she could enter her bedroom, the accused got hold of the complainant’s left hand and pulled her into his bedroom.

Mr Mavhiza said he lifted her onto the bed and threatened her with a spear as she resisted. He then raped her.

He said in March last year, the complainant’s aunt noticed that she was pregnant.

“On being asked who was responsible for the pregnancy, she lied that it was her schoolmate. In April the complainant ran away from her aunt’s homestead and went to stay with her grandmother before giving birth on May 24,” said Mr Mavhiza.

He said the complainant later disclosed that it was her uncle who had raped her leading to his arrest.

