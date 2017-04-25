Man arrested for axing villager

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly grabbed an axe from a man during a fight and axed him in the head.

Bhekithemba Mpofu of Chief Maduna’s area in Filabusi was apprehended by villagers who handed him over to police after he hit the victim only identified as Aleck, once on the head with the axe. Aleck was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital, but was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is battling for his life in the intensive care unit.

The incident occurred at around 2AM last Wednesday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a man was arrested for charges of attempted murder after he axed his rival with an axe. He was axed once in the head and because of his worsening condition, he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for further management, “ he said.

A neighbour, Mr John Moyo said the two men had earlier been seen drinking beer together at Claremont Business Centre. “The two are not the best of friends but we have seen them drink together on certain occasions. They drank together throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning until a misunderstanding arose. We are not sure of what they fought over but we intervened and they stopped,” he said.

“They both left for their homes but a short time later, Aleck armed himself with an axe and followed Bheki to his home. He broke down his bedroom door and went straight to where he was sleeping and the two began to wrestle. Aleck attempted to axe Bheki twice before Bheki managed to grab the axe from him. He instead axed him once in the right side of his head,” he said.

By the time neighbours rushed to the scene, they found Aleck lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the floor. “We detained Bheki and reported the matter to police who arrested him,” said Mr Moyo.

