Man arrested for illegal fireworks fined

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A Bulawayo man who temporarily lost his sight and injured his son after setting off fireworks that also resulted in a cashier at a local supermarket collapsing on New Year’s Eve has been fined $10.

Shayne Mudyiwa (34) of Pumula suburb will spend 10 days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Nyaradzo Ringisai charged with firing an explosive without authority.

Prosecuting, Mr Stewart Madzore said a cashier at a supermarket in Pumula South collapsed as a result of the explosion after she allegedly panicked, fearing it was gunshots.

“On 31 December 2016 at Choppies Supermarket in Pumula South, the accused person fired a firecracker without permission from an appropriate authority in a public place,” Mr Madzore said.

“As a result of the explosion, accused person’s son was injured by fragments that scattered around. Faith Nyamakupe, a till operator at Choppies Supermarket fell unconscious due to the impact of the sound of the explosion.”

The court heard that Mudyiwa was also injured by the firecracker and suffered temporary loss of sight.

The man’s arrest came after police warned against the illegal use of firecrackers to celebrate the dawn of a new year.

Ahead of New Year’s Day, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango warned people against using firecrackers saying those who break the law would be arrested.

In a statement, she said the use of firecrackers was prohibited as it constituted criminal nuisance. Insp Simango said those who want to use them must first seek permission from the police, the city council and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

She said some people have previously been injured due to the use of firecrackers.

“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from setting off firecrackers, on, during and after the New Year’s Eve. Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety and fear into the lives of animals, causing many to run away from their homes into the streets, which is dangerous to members of the public as they can get injured due to bites and accidents,” said Insp Simango in her statement.

Despite police saying clearance was needed first before handling firecrackers as they can prove to be a danger if used improperly, many people used them without permission.

Vendors and shops made brisk business as people could be seen buying the firecrackers.

