Man arrested for stabbing fellow villager to death

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Mberengwa has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two fellow villagers with an Okapi knife, killing one of them on the spot.

Morgan Nsingo of Nkami Village under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa appeared before Mberengwa resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing assault and murder charges.

Nsingo was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 26.

Prosecutor, Mr Michael Ncube said on May 2 at around 7PM, Nsingo had an altercation with some people outside Makoma cocktail bar at Bvute Business Centre.

At that time Mr Zenzo Moyo was busy playing a game of snooker with other patrons inside the bar.

“The accused person then rushed inside the bar while holding an Okapi knife and found Mr Moyo playing snooker.

“He then stabbed him once on the left arm and twice on the head for no apparent reason,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Mr Moyo sustained deep cuts on the left arm and head.

“The complainant was helped by his friend who took him to the Mberengwa District Hospital where he was treated,” he said.

The court heard that on the following day at around 6AM, Nsingo armed with the same knife he had used to stab Mr Moyo, arrived at Mr Bloodwell Musiiwa’s homestead. He accused him of assaulting him on the previous day at Bvute Business Centre.

“The accused who was armed with an Okapi knife drew it from his pocket and stabbed Mr Musiiwa once on the chest and he died instantly,” said Mr Ncube.

