Man assaults fellow tenant for continuously knocking on toilet door

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Zvishavane has been fined $100 and ordered to perform community service after he assaulted a fellow tenant who continued to knock on the toilet door as he relieved himself.

Isaya Shoko of Highlands, Zvishavane became annoyed when fellow tenant, Ms Beatrice Maizere, kept knocking on the toilet door while he was inside.

As soon as he got out of the toilet, he went berserk and assaulted Ms Maizere with bare hands before he later broke into her bedroom and assaulted her with a sjambok.

Shoko yesterday appeared before Zvishavane magistrate, Mr Archie Wochiunga, facing two counts of assault and malicious damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube told the court that on October 15, 2017, Ms Maizere arrived home pressed by nature’s call and went straight to knock on the toilet door.

She found the door locked with Shoko inside, the court heard.

After about 20 minutes, Ms Maizere went to the toilet and found Shoko still using the toilet.

Ms Maizere continued to knock on the door at about one minute intervals while indicating that she was pressed and wanted to also use the toilet.

When Shoko finally opened the toilet door, he found Ms Maizere in the corridor and confronted her.

He head butted and assaulted Ms Maizere who retreated into her bedroom.

Shoko went on to force open Ms Maizere’s door and started assaulting her using a sjambok but she later escaped and sought refuge in another tenant’s room, the court heard.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to Shoko’s arrest.