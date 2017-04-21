Man battles for life after murder attempt

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-38-YEAR OLD man from Gwanda is battling for his life in the intensive care unit at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was found lying unconscious on his bed with a deep cut on his head on Tuesday morning.

Mr Ntokozo Moyo was transferred from Gwanda Provincial Hospital due to his worsening condition.

Police are treating the matter as attempted murder and are appealing to members of the public who may have information on the matter to approach them.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm a man was found with a deep cut on his head. No weapon was found but we are suspecting an potential murderer is out there. The man was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is still in a critical condition.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the dangerous culprit, to come forward with the information. We are appealing to people to solve their differences amicably and not to resort to violence” said Insp Ndebele.

A source said Mr Moyo’s herdsman, Mr Peter Musaka (38), found his employer lying in a pool of blood on his bed in Insindi village at around 6AM.

“He knocked on Moyo’s bedroom and after getting no response he pushed open the door which was not locked. He discovered that he was unconscious with a deep cut in his head.

“Musaka rushed to Moyo’s sister’s homestead which is a few metres away within the same village. The two rushed back home and ferried him to hospital where he was transferred to Mpilo Central hospital for further management,” said the source.

— @winnie_masara