Man ‘beats ex-wife to death, dumps body at roadside’

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe allegedly assaulted his 22-year-old ex-wife to death for rebuffing his reconciliation bid and dumped her body along the road.

Mpiliso Moyo of Osabeni area in Madabe Ward appeared on initial remand before Plumtree magistrate Mr Taurai Mawere facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to April 19.

Moyo allegedly killed Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu on Sunday while she was on her way home from her parents’ homestead.

Her body was found at the 35km peg along the Plumtree-Tshitshi Road by a police officer stationed at Madabe Police Base.

Prosecuting, Ms Charlote Katerere said Moyo was married to Ndlovu and they had separated. She said Moyo tried to convince her that they should reconcile but she refused, which made him angry.

“On 2 April, Ndlovu left her parents’ homestead in Mapholisa area around 4PM and proceeded to her home in Dukwe Village. Moyo waylaid her and met her walking along a footpath in a bushy area.

“He struck her several times with a knobkerrie on the head until she died. Moyo carried the body from the bush to the 35km peg along the Plumtree-Tshitshi Road and placed it on the road in an attempt to fake a road accident,” she said.

Ms Katerere said Ndlovu’s body was found in the middle of the road at around 7PM and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

Ndlovu sustained deep cuts on her head and some scratches on her body as a result of the attack.

Investigations led to Moyo’s arrest. Ms Katerere said a blood-stained knobkerrie was recovered at Moyo’s homestead.

Some villagers said they had seen Moyo roaming around the area where Ndlovu was murdered a few hours before her body was found.

