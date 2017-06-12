Man burns wife’s car

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been sentenced to 24 months in jail for torching his wife’s car.

Jonathan Mbambo (34) pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property.

The court heard that Mbambo smashed all the windows of Shirley Mashonganyika’s car.

Ms Mashonganyika went into the car attempting to drive it out of the yard but Mbambo punctured all the tyres and threatened to burn her inside the vehicle.

This prompted Ms Mashonganyika to rush to a police station to make a report and while she was at the station, Mbambo torched the car.

Western commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu sentenced Mbambo to 24 months in prison which was wholly suspended. He was also fined $500.

Mr Ndhlovu suspended 18 months of the sentence on condition that Mbambo restitutes Ms Mashonganyika $2 685 before September 30 and the remaining six months were suspended on condition he does not commit a smilar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Ms Sibekithemba Dube told the court that on May 4 at around 8PM an argument arose between Ms Mashonganyika and Mbambo.

“Complainant asked accused why he had smashed the windows of her car and he threatened to damage the car further. Complainant got into the car intending to drive to the police station to make a report but accused punctured all the tyres, said Ms Dube.

Ms Mashonganyika rushed to the police station to make a report and when she came back the car was in flames after being torched by Mbambo.

@tannytkay