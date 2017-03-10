Man commits suicide by drinking cyanide

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A MAN from Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo died instantly after allegedly drinking cyanide in a suspected suicide.

Edrich Moyo (26) is said to have taken his life in company of his wife on Monday.

It is not clear why Moyo, an employee at Amazon Mine in Filabusi, decided to end his life.

Yesterday, The Chronicle visited the Old Pumula house where Moyo was a tenant and a woman said Moyo’s family had taken his body for burial in Nkayi.

“This occurred on Monday in the afternoon. It seems he drank cyanide because he died seconds after downing the chemical. He entered a bathroom where he drank the poison and came out groaning. He told his wife that he was dying before collapsing,” said the woman.

“A cup with the poison was found in the bathroom and initially people thought it was rat poison but it was later discovered that he drank cyanide.”

She said Moyo’s wife called a prophet to come pray for him, not realising that he was dead. “It seems he had a condition, but I’m not sure what it was.

There was a prophet who used pray for him, so when he collapsed his wife called the prophet. The man came and prayed in vain,” the woman said.

She said police attended the scene and pronounced Moyo dead.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the sudden death.

“We are concerned over the loss of lives due to suicide. Members of the public should seek help from third parties whenever they encounter problems,” said Insp Simango.

On Monday, police retrieved the decomposed body of Ngqwele Sibanda (28) from his home in Emganwini.

He had allegedly committed suicide the previous week following an argument with his girlfriend over a whatsApp profile picture.

