Man commits suicide by drinking cyanide

March 10, 2017 Local News

Corpse-Marriage

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
A MAN from Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo died instantly after allegedly drinking cyanide in a suspected suicide.

Edrich Moyo (26) is said to have taken his life in company of his wife on Monday.

It is not clear why Moyo, an employee at Amazon Mine in Filabusi, decided to end his life.

Yesterday, The Chronicle visited the Old Pumula house where Moyo was a tenant and a woman said Moyo’s family had taken his body for burial in Nkayi.

“This occurred on Monday in the afternoon. It seems he drank cyanide because he died seconds after downing the chemical. He entered a bathroom where he drank the poison and came out groaning. He told his wife that he was dying before collapsing,” said the woman.

“A cup with the poison was found in the bathroom and initially people thought it was rat poison but it was later discovered that he drank cyanide.”

She said Moyo’s wife called a prophet to come pray for him, not realising that he was dead.  “It seems he had a condition, but I’m not sure what it was.

There was a prophet who used pray for him, so when he collapsed his wife called the prophet. The man came and prayed in vain,” the woman said.

She said police attended the scene and pronounced Moyo dead.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the sudden death.

“We are concerned over the loss of lives due to suicide. Members of the public should seek help from third parties whenever they encounter problems,” said Insp Simango.

On Monday, police retrieved the decomposed body of Ngqwele Sibanda (28) from his home in Emganwini.

He had allegedly committed suicide the previous week following an argument with his girlfriend over a whatsApp profile picture.

— @nqotshili
  • PHAT-B

    We really love to follow the stories but I personally have a problem with the credibility of the journalists when it comes to different facts on the same story. Was Ngwele from Nkulumane or Mganwini? It’s the small facts that destroy the entire story and make some of us Thomases.

    • Nkunzebomvu

      We share the same concern. Initially the story reported that it was Emganwini but today its Nkulumane. The editors need to do their work seriously. Am also worried with the command of English language in these newspapers. When we grew up we were encouraged to read newspapers in order for us to improve our proficiency in English as a second language. If teachers are still encouraging their learners to do the same I think they should consider another option.

      • Nkunzemnyama

        kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk, that was before newspapers were infiltrated with freedom fighters. These days you should
        read the bible.

  • PHAT-B

    A law must be passed to prosecute those who seek help from uncertified/unauthorised people. Recently if my memory serves me well I think you wrote a story about a man who killed his elderly mother after a prophet told him she was a witch. You might find the man is being tried alone. It’s his time such people are convicted as accessory to murder. You might find that the pumula people kept the guy for hours whilst proper medical procedure could have served him.

    • confusion

      if its cyanide it is extremely poisonous that you cant get any where, some of these prophets can cause problems by telling you hair raising stories. uzibulele kodwa akuphelanga, his soul would be troubled, kanti ukuthi laye aphile aze akhokhobe bekutheni. Why did he bring along the cynide from the mine