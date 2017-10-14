Man dies after supper

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe died after eating supper at his friend’s homestead.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 10PM.

He said Brilliant Kukhanya Sibanda, who is from Makwakwa Village, started complaining of chest pains after eating supper at his friend’s home at around 8PM.

“On Wednesday Brilliant Kukhanya Sibanda went to his friend’s homestead for a visit. They served him supper and he ate together with his friend’s family.

“A few minutes later he started having difficulties breathing and also complained of chest pains. His condition deteriorated and he died around 10PM,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. He said Sibanda’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.

“At the moment we are treating the case as a sudden death but we are still carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of Sibanda’s death,” he said.

Chief Hobodo also confirmed the incident which occurred within his area of jurisdiction. He said Sibanda, who is his grandson, first went for a prayer session with church mates.

He said upon return his grandson passed through his friend’s home where he later died.

Chief Hobodo said Sibanda’s family was waiting for a post mortem report to ascertain the cause of his death. — @DubeMatutu