Man ‘disarms, kills’ attacker

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Bulilima has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another villager who wanted to attack him following a misunderstanding while they were in Botswana.

Casper Moyo of Bambadzi Ward was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to July 24.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Moyo stabbed Tewedzere Chimiti (31) on July 10 while they were at Koti Village in Botswana, about three kilometres from the Botswana-Zimbabwe border.

“On July 10, Moyo, who was on his way to Bambadzi in Bulilima met Chimiti in Koti Village in Botswana. Chimiti started saying Moyo was disrespecting him over an undisclosed issue.

“Chimiti was travelling on a bicycle and he parked it and retrieved an iron rod from the carrier. He tried to hit Moyo with the iron rod but he dodged and disarmed Chimiti,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said Moyo then stabbed Chimiti with the iron rod which had a sharp end and fled from the scene. He said Chimiti died on the spot as a result of the attack.

Moyo fled to his home in Bambadzi Ward. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. He said the murder weapon was recovered at the scene. — @DubeMatutu