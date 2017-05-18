Man dumped by girlfriend hangs self

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 28-YEAR-OLD Bulilima man allegedly hanged himself after he was dumped by his girlfriend.

Oscar Mpofu from Village 22 in Dombolefu Ward was found dead by a passerby hanging from a tree in a bushy area on Tuesday morning.

The area’s councillor, Mr Morgen Ndebele confirmed the incident but said circumstances behind Mpofu’s death remained unclear.

“There is a man from my area who was found dead and he is suspected to have hanged himself. I’m yet to receive full details on what exactly transpired,” he said.

A villager from the area, Mr Smart Ncube said Mpofu was dumped by his girlfriend about a week before he died.

“It’s suspected that Mpofu could have killed himself because of the break up. He discovered that his girlfriend was now dating another man and when he confronted her about the matter his girlfriend dumped him.

“His family revealed that this incident left Mpofu devastated. A week after the breakup he hanged himself,” said Mr Ncube.

He said he last saw Mpofu on Monday morning. Mr Ncube said his mother gave him $2 and a bucket of maize to take to the grinding mill.

Mr Ncube said Mpofu proceeded to the shops but left the bucket of maize at home. He said Mpofu did not return home that day which troubled his family.