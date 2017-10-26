Man fatally stabs father over witchcraft

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Chief Sengwe’s area in Chiredzi allegedly fatally stabbed his father after accusing him of being a wizard.

Lawrence Baloyi allegedly stabbed Makasani Baloyi (49) of Matiyani Village with a home-made knife on Sunday at around 8PM. He dumped his father’s body beside a road.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Makasani’s body was taken to Chiredzi District Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have received a report of murder involving a son and his father in Chiredzi. The suspect has been arrested and is assisting with investigations. He will appear in court soon facing murder charges,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

Villagers said Lawrence, who has no history of mental illness, had left home in an ox-drawn scotch cart with his father.

“On Sunday at around 1 PM, Lawrence and his father went to Gondweni Village to fetch a pig that had strayed from the pen. The two recovered the pig and returned home in the evening, with the animal in the cart,” said Mr Tsakani Matsilele.

Lawrence, said Mr Matsilele, had confided in one of the villagers that his father was a wizard. “Lawrence always accused his father of witchcraft. He confided in one of the villagers that he could see himself killing his father over the issue,” he said.

Mr Matsilele said Lawrence accused his father of bewitching him and causing him not to find jobs like men of his age while they were on their way from Gondweni Village.

The source said a dispute ensued and Lawrence produced a home-made knife.

“He stabbed Makasani several times in the abdomen and he died on the spot. He then dumped the body on the side of the road, about 4,5km away from their homestead.”

Asst Insp Dehwa said on Monday at around 7 AM, Ms Beulah Mavara (21) of Chavani Village stumbled on Makasani’s body , beside the road while fetching her goat.

He said Mavara made a report at Chikombedzi Police Station. “Police took the body to Chiredzi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. They arrested Lawrence. Police also found the blood-stained knife in the man’s bedroom hut,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

